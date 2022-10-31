Lirik Lagu Fashion - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fashion - David Bowie

There's a brand new dance

But I don't know its name

That people from bad homes

Do again and again

It's big and it's bland

Full of tension and fear

They do it over there

But we don't do it here

Fashion, turn to the left

Fashion, turn to the right

Ooh fashion

We are the goon squad and we're coming to town

Beep-beep, beep-beep

Listen to me, don't listen to me

Talk to me, don't talk to me

Dance with me, don't dance with me

No

Beep-beep

There's a brand new talk

But it's not very clear, ooh bop

That people from good homes

Are talking this year, ooh bop, fashion

It's loud and it's tasteless

I've not heard it before, ooh bop

You shout it while you're dancing

On the dance floor, ooh bop, fashion

Fashion, turn to the left

Fashion (Right)

Fashion

We are the goon squad and we're coming to town

Beep-beep

Listen to me, don't listen to me

Talk to me, don't talk to me

Dance with me, don't dance with me

No

Beep-beep, beep beep

Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Fa fa fa fa fashion

Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Fa fa fa fa fashion, la-la-la-la la la la la

Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Fa fa fa fa fashion

Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Fa fa fa fa fashion, la-la-la-la la la la la

Rilis: 1980

Album: Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)

Artis: David Bowie

Genre: Pop