Lirik Lagu Fashion - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's a brand new dance
But I don't know its name
That people from bad homes
Do again and again
It's big and it's bland
Full of tension and fear
They do it over there
But we don't do it here
Fashion, turn to the left
Fashion, turn to the right
Ooh fashion
We are the goon squad and we're coming to town
Beep-beep, beep-beep
Listen to me, don't listen to me
Talk to me, don't talk to me
Dance with me, don't dance with me
No
Beep-beep
There's a brand new talk
But it's not very clear, ooh bop
That people from good homes
Are talking this year, ooh bop, fashion
It's loud and it's tasteless
I've not heard it before, ooh bop
You shout it while you're dancing
On the dance floor, ooh bop, fashion
Fashion, turn to the left
Fashion (Right)
Fashion
We are the goon squad and we're coming to town
Beep-beep
Listen to me, don't listen to me
Talk to me, don't talk to me
Dance with me, don't dance with me
No
Beep-beep, beep beep
Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Fa fa fa fa fashion
Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Fa fa fa fa fashion, la-la-la-la la la la la
Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Fa fa fa fa fashion
Ooh bop, do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Fa fa fa fa fashion, la-la-la-la la la la la
Rilis: 1980
Album: Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)
Artis: David Bowie
Genre: Pop
