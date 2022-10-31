Lirik Lagu I Want You, Love – Teza Sumendra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want You, Love – Teza Sumendra

For the first time I saw you

You make me feel like...

You make me feel like... Damn!

I wanna take you...

I wanna take you to my castle

Or maybe we can chill

Or maybe we could make love right now

But I gotta say this

I want your love

Oh baby, I've been looking at you

I wanna touch your love

Baby, I've been thinking 'bout you

We can make some love (make some love)

And take that closer from you

You can take your love (take your love)

Do whatever you wanna do

Baby, I'm ready to take all of you

I want you to lead me and put me inside you

And baby, chill out lay down, enjoy the ride

I will kiss you from the neck and push you hard

We could chill down

Put your guard down while you take it off

Then you screamin' out while you call my name

And I'll break you off

Yeah, you got me girl and it feels so good

And I keep you in my arms

Don't wanna get you off my body



Oh, but I gotta say

I want your love

Oh baby, I'd been looking at you

I wanna touch your love

Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you

We can make some love (make some love)

And take that closer from you

You can take it love (take it love)

Do whatever you wanna do

I want your love

Oh baby, I'd been looking at you

I wanna touch your love

Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you

We can make some love (make some love)

And take that closer from you

You can take your love (take your love)

Do whatever you wanna do



I want your love, baby

Oh baby, I'd been looking at you

I wanna touch your love, baby

Oh baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you

We can make some love, baby

And take that closer from you

You can take your love, baby

Do whatever you wanna do

I want your love (I want your love, baby)

Oh baby, I'd been looking at you

I wanna touch your love (touch your love)

Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you (I've been thinking 'bout you)

We can make some love (we can make some love, baby)

And take that closer from you

You can take you love (take your love)

Do whatever you wanna do



I want your love, baby

Baby, I'd been looking at you

I wanna touch your love

(I wanna touch your love, baby)

Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you

We can make some love (baby)

And take that closer from you (take that all over you)

You can take your love (you can take your love)

Do whatever you wanna do

Credit

Artis: Teza Sumendra

Album: Teza Sumendra

Dirilis: 2015

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penuls: Teza Sumendra dan Randy Mp

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Teza Sumendra adalah penyanyi jebolan ajang pencarian bakat Indonesia Ido musim ketiga. Langkahnya mulai terhenti diajang pencarian tersebut pada musim ketiga.

Teza Sumendra tidak patah semangat untuk terus berkarier di industry musik. Teza sempat merilis lagu bertajuk I Want You, Love pada tahun 2015.