Lirik Lagu I Want You, Love – Teza Sumendra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want You, Love – Teza Sumendra
For the first time I saw you
You make me feel like...
You make me feel like... Damn!
I wanna take you...
I wanna take you to my castle
Or maybe we can chill
Or maybe we could make love right now
But I gotta say this
I want your love
Oh baby, I've been looking at you
I wanna touch your love
Baby, I've been thinking 'bout you
We can make some love (make some love)
And take that closer from you
You can take your love (take your love)
Do whatever you wanna do
Baby, I'm ready to take all of you
I want you to lead me and put me inside you
And baby, chill out lay down, enjoy the ride
I will kiss you from the neck and push you hard
We could chill down
Put your guard down while you take it off
Then you screamin' out while you call my name
And I'll break you off
Yeah, you got me girl and it feels so good
And I keep you in my arms
Don't wanna get you off my body
Oh, but I gotta say
I want your love
Oh baby, I'd been looking at you
I wanna touch your love
Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you
We can make some love (make some love)
And take that closer from you
You can take it love (take it love)
Do whatever you wanna do
I want your love
Oh baby, I'd been looking at you
I wanna touch your love
Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you
We can make some love (make some love)
And take that closer from you
You can take your love (take your love)
Do whatever you wanna do
I want your love, baby
Oh baby, I'd been looking at you
I wanna touch your love, baby
Oh baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you
We can make some love, baby
And take that closer from you
You can take your love, baby
Do whatever you wanna do
I want your love (I want your love, baby)
Oh baby, I'd been looking at you
I wanna touch your love (touch your love)
Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you (I've been thinking 'bout you)
We can make some love (we can make some love, baby)
And take that closer from you
You can take you love (take your love)
Do whatever you wanna do
I want your love, baby
Baby, I'd been looking at you
I wanna touch your love
(I wanna touch your love, baby)
Baby, I'd been thinking 'bout you
We can make some love (baby)
And take that closer from you (take that all over you)
You can take your love (you can take your love)
Do whatever you wanna do
Credit
Artis: Teza Sumendra
Album: Teza Sumendra
Dirilis: 2015
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penuls: Teza Sumendra dan Randy Mp
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Teza Sumendra adalah penyanyi jebolan ajang pencarian bakat Indonesia Ido musim ketiga. Langkahnya mulai terhenti diajang pencarian tersebut pada musim ketiga.
Teza Sumendra tidak patah semangat untuk terus berkarier di industry musik. Teza sempat merilis lagu bertajuk I Want You, Love pada tahun 2015.
