Lirik Lagu Lazarus - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look up here, I'm in heaven
I've got scars that can't be seen
I've got drama, can't be stolen
Everybody knows me now
Look up here, man, I'm in danger
I've got nothing left to lose
I'm so high it makes my brain whirl
Dropped my cell phone down below
Ain't that just like me?
By the time I got to New York
I was living like a king
There I'd used up all my money
I was looking for your ass
This way or no way
You know, I'll be free
Just like that bluebird
Now, ain't that just like me?
Oh, I'll be free
Just like that bluebird
Oh, I'll be free
Ain't that just like me?
Dirilis: 2016
Album: Blackstar
Artis: David Bowie
Genre: Dance/Elektronik, Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Artikel Pilihan