Lirik Lagu Lazarus - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lazarus - David Bowie

Look up here, I'm in heaven

I've got scars that can't be seen

I've got drama, can't be stolen

Everybody knows me now

Look up here, man, I'm in danger

I've got nothing left to lose

I'm so high it makes my brain whirl

Dropped my cell phone down below

Ain't that just like me?

By the time I got to New York

I was living like a king

There I'd used up all my money

I was looking for your ass

This way or no way

You know, I'll be free

Just like that bluebird

Now, ain't that just like me?

Oh, I'll be free

Just like that bluebird

Oh, I'll be free

Ain't that just like me?

Dirilis: 2016

Album: Blackstar

Artis: David Bowie

Genre: Dance/Elektronik, Alternatif/Indie, Pop