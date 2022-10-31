Lirik Stay With Me – Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stay With me – Halsey

Hey, it's a mess out there

They can leave, but we don't care

We'll stay, I'm good right here

I've been waiting for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let 'em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay

Dance

Dance

Dance

Look in here

They said, "Please, turn it down"

I said, "Just turn around"

They say it's dark but what do they know?

It's so uplifting how you bounce

And it feel like, damn (damn)

Look at those pants

Damn (damn)

It don't makе sense

Damn (damn), yeah

I'm convincеd

Blam (blam)

It's magic

This one's for tonight and beyond (come here, girl)

We're toastin' and we cheers, all your girls are here

Something ain't right

If you yawn (yeah, girl)

As crazy as it sounds

Wanna take you down

So you can feel the pipe 'til the dawn (yeah, girl)

The energy is flowin', it keeps us glowing

So we don't need no light

Why's it on? (Yeah, girl)

I'm talkin' to you, girl

It's a new world

Hey, it's a mess out there

They can leave, but we don't care

We'll stay, I'm good right here

I've been waiting for you all year

Come play, make a mess right here

Do whatever, I like it weird

Okay, let 'em disappear

Say whatever you want to hear

Just stay

All night

Come on and stay with me

Let's take flight

Come on and stay, baby

We could fly away (girl)

Come on and stay with me

All night

Come on and stay with me

I still see your body in the dark

It's easy, I just use my hands

And I don't even need to go inside

I know just by the way you dance