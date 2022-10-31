Lirik Stay With Me – Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stay With me – Halsey
Hey, it's a mess out there
They can leave, but we don't care
We'll stay, I'm good right here
I've been waiting for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let 'em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay
Dance
Dance
Dance
Look in here
They said, "Please, turn it down"
I said, "Just turn around"
They say it's dark but what do they know?
It's so uplifting how you bounce
And it feel like, damn (damn)
Look at those pants
Damn (damn)
It don't makе sense
Damn (damn), yeah
I'm convincеd
Blam (blam)
It's magic
This one's for tonight and beyond (come here, girl)
We're toastin' and we cheers, all your girls are here
Something ain't right
If you yawn (yeah, girl)
As crazy as it sounds
Wanna take you down
So you can feel the pipe 'til the dawn (yeah, girl)
The energy is flowin', it keeps us glowing
So we don't need no light
Why's it on? (Yeah, girl)
I'm talkin' to you, girl
It's a new world
Hey, it's a mess out there
They can leave, but we don't care
We'll stay, I'm good right here
I've been waiting for you all year
Come play, make a mess right here
Do whatever, I like it weird
Okay, let 'em disappear
Say whatever you want to hear
Just stay
All night
Come on and stay with me
Let's take flight
Come on and stay, baby
We could fly away (girl)
Come on and stay with me
All night
Come on and stay with me
I still see your body in the dark
It's easy, I just use my hands
And I don't even need to go inside
I know just by the way you dance
