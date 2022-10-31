Lirik Lagu Daydreaming - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daydreaming – Stephanie Poetri
Blue
When I walk out this room
Hope the color of the sky changes to
Blue
And see the flowers bloom
Wish I could make it through
'Cause lately I've been fading
I just wanna change this
I been needing saving stuck inside this rain when
All I wanna do is get away
I'm daydreaming
I stay dreaming
I'm daydreaming
I stay dreaming
I wanna wake up
Cause I've had enough of daydreaming
But I stay dreaming
Don't wanna be stuck
'Cause I've had too much of daydreaming
But I stay dreaming
Gray
When all the seasons change
My winter still remains and I
Know that they say that this won't last forever
Artikel Pilihan