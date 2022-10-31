Lirik Lagu Daydreaming - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daydreaming – Stephanie Poetri

Blue

When I walk out this room

Hope the color of the sky changes to

Blue

And see the flowers bloom

Wish I could make it through

'Cause lately I've been fading

I just wanna change this

I been needing saving stuck inside this rain when

All I wanna do is get away

I'm daydreaming

I stay dreaming

I'm daydreaming

I stay dreaming

I wanna wake up

Cause I've had enough of daydreaming

But I stay dreaming

Don't wanna be stuck

'Cause I've had too much of daydreaming

But I stay dreaming

Gray

When all the seasons change

My winter still remains and I

Know that they say that this won't last forever