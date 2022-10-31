Lirik Lagu Daydreaming - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
Stephanie Poetri.
Stephanie Poetri. /Instagram/Stephanie Poetri

DaydreamingStephanie Poetri

Blue
When I walk out this room
Hope the color of the sky changes to
Blue
And see the flowers bloom
Wish I could make it through

'Cause lately I've been fading
I just wanna change this

I been needing saving stuck inside this rain when
All I wanna do is get away

I'm daydreaming
I stay dreaming

I'm daydreaming
I stay dreaming

I wanna wake up
Cause I've had enough of daydreaming
But I stay dreaming

Don't wanna be stuck
'Cause I've had too much of daydreaming
But I stay dreaming

Gray
When all the seasons change
My winter still remains and I
Know that they say that this won't last forever

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Live Streaming French Open 2022 Sabtu 29 Oktober: Satu Wakil Indonesia Bertanding di Semifinal
2

Gilang Widhia Pramana Mundur dari Arema FC, Begini Pandangan Diego Michiels pada Sosok Juragan 99
3

PSSI Ungkap Kronologi Keputusan Mempercepat KLB, Ada Permintaan dari Dua Klub Pendiri Federasi
4

Lionel Messi Dicap Sudah Berubah, Andres Iniesta Ungkap Peluang Balik ke Barcelona
5

Selain Terseret Kasus Net89, Taqy Malik dan Ayahnya Dilaporkan Pengusaha Saffron Soal Kasus Penggelapan Dana
6

Gilang Juragan 99 Mundur dari Presiden Arema FC, Akui Tak Ambil Lagi Fasilitas yang Diberikan
7

Elon Musk Jadi Pemilik Twitter, Janjinya tentang Kebebasan Berpendapat akan Diuji
8

Ameena Menangis Gegara Ayahnya, Aurel Hermansyah pada Atta Halilintar: Kalau Disuapi Kamu, Selalu Gitu
9

Jadi Kandidat Kuat Cawapres 2024 melalui Survei, Ridwan Kamil: kalau Kerja Bagus Masyarakat Pasti Suka
10

Indra Tarigan dan Satria Mulia Adu Mulut di Kantor Polisi, Terungkap Hal yang Mereka Perdebatkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

31 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 7 Minuman yang Harus Dihindari Penderita Asam Lambung

Inilah 7 Minuman yang Harus Dihindari Penderita Asam Lambung

31 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Dampak Buruk Yang Dimunculkan Polusi Udara Terhadap Tubuh

Inilah 5 Dampak Buruk Yang Dimunculkan Polusi Udara Terhadap Tubuh

31 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sering Jerawatan! Konsumsilah 9 Makanan yang Baik Untuk Kulit Berjerawat

Sering Jerawatan! Konsumsilah 9 Makanan yang Baik Untuk Kulit Berjerawat

31 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Utara Times

Rangking FIFA Moldova Calon Lawan Uji Coba Timnas Indonesia U-20

Rangking FIFA Moldova Calon Lawan Uji Coba Timnas Indonesia U-20

31 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Ketawa Itu Berkah, Dream Box Indonesia, Bioskop Trans TV Malam

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Ketawa Itu Berkah, Dream Box Indonesia, Bioskop Trans TV Malam

31 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Magetan

Prediksi Ligue 1, Lyon vs Lille: Link Nonton, Live Score, H2H dan Jadwal Kick Off

Prediksi Ligue 1, Lyon vs Lille: Link Nonton, Live Score, H2H dan Jadwal Kick Off

31 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saat Yang Tepat Menghabiskan Waktu Bersama Keluarga

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saat Yang Tepat Menghabiskan Waktu Bersama Keluarga

31 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Media Blora

ramalan zodiak Capricorn hari ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Ketegangan antara Anda dan pasangan mungkin meningkat

ramalan zodiak Capricorn hari ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Ketegangan antara Anda dan pasangan mungkin meningkat

31 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Info Temanggung

31 Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Hari Apa? Simak Penjelasannya!

31 Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Hari Apa? Simak Penjelasannya!

31 Oktober 2022, 00:47 WIB

Info Temanggung

Daftar Drama Korea Terbaru November 2022, K-Drama Lovers Jangan Lupa Catat Tanggalnya!

Daftar Drama Korea Terbaru November 2022, K-Drama Lovers Jangan Lupa Catat Tanggalnya!

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Kegembiraan Anak Muda Selama Halloween di Itaewon Berubah Menjadi Horor dan Sangat Mencekam

Kegembiraan Anak Muda Selama Halloween di Itaewon Berubah Menjadi Horor dan Sangat Mencekam

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Sagittarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Ubah Pendekatan Komunikasi Yang Keras

Ramalan Zodiak Sagittarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Ubah Pendekatan Komunikasi Yang Keras

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Jangan Biarkan Kecemasan dan Keraguan Mengganggu Hubungan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Jangan Biarkan Kecemasan dan Keraguan Mengganggu Hubungan Anda

31 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Selayar Post

Pemuda Ini Langsung Kabur Begitu Lihat Polisi, Ternyata Ada Bawa Barang Terlarang

Pemuda Ini Langsung Kabur Begitu Lihat Polisi, Ternyata Ada Bawa Barang Terlarang

31 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Jembrana Bali

PHDI Pusat Versi MLB Tak Gentar dengan Mahasabha ke-XII

PHDI Pusat Versi MLB Tak Gentar dengan Mahasabha ke-XII

31 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Berhati-hatilah Saat Meminjamkan Uang Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Berhati-hatilah Saat Meminjamkan Uang Hari Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Hasil Akhir Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes 4-3: Les Parisiens Menang Posisi di Liga Prancis Semakin Kokoh

Hasil Akhir Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes 4-3: Les Parisiens Menang Posisi di Liga Prancis Semakin Kokoh

31 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 35

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 35

31 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Pasca Tragedi Itaewon, Wali Kota Seoul Berencana Menetapkan Seluruh Ibu Kota Sebagai Zona Bencana Khusus

Pasca Tragedi Itaewon, Wali Kota Seoul Berencana Menetapkan Seluruh Ibu Kota Sebagai Zona Bencana Khusus

31 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Ahmad Dhani dengan Judul Pupus Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Ahmad Dhani dengan Judul Pupus Lengkap dengan Lirik

31 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim, Lakukan Permainan Ini Segera

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim, Lakukan Permainan Ini Segera

31 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Selamat, Karir Anda Siap di Ambang Terobosan Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Selamat, Karir Anda Siap di Ambang Terobosan Besar

31 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 34

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 34

31 Oktober 2022, 00:29 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Waspada, Kepolosan dan Kejujuran Anda Bisa Disalahpahami

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Waspada, Kepolosan dan Kejujuran Anda Bisa Disalahpahami

31 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB