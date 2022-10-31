Lirik Lagu Bleach – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bleach – Isaac Dunbar
I should bleach my hair to make my parents mad, especially dad
He's kinda known for having temper tantrums (ah-ah, ah-ah)
I'm gonna pierce my face in my rebellion, wow, what a sin
I felt it coming on, another bender
And it went like this
I loosened my grip, I called it quits
I ordered a car and left my lover
I said I left my lover behind like a melody loses its time
And I waited for you to call me
Like the lover that you are
(You are, you are, you are, you arе)
So call me like the lovеr that you are
(You are, you are, you are, you are)
If I let you go, come back and kiss it better one last time (ah)
I don't know why, but I do, I push you away (I know it's cliché when I say that)
I'm a classic sign of self-sabotage, a monster dressed in your mirage
Once I said I love you, I ran away
But I, I loosened my grip (loosened my grip)
I called it quits (called it quits)
And I waited for you to call me
Like the lover that you are
So call me, like the lover that you are
So call me like the lover that you are (you are, you are, you are, you are)
So call me like the lover that you are
Even though I left the house, it never fixed the damage
My mood changes quicker than the cops, could catch a bandit
Mommy issues manifested back into my marriage
This is a sign to bleach your hair
I might butcher a song, stir the pot just for kicks
I just might burn down a bridge to get an ounce of your love
If I loosen my grip, if I call it quits
Would you still call me?
