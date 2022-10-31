Lirik Lagu Bleach – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bleach – Isaac Dunbar

I should bleach my hair to make my parents mad, especially dad

He's kinda known for having temper tantrums (ah-ah, ah-ah)

I'm gonna pierce my face in my rebellion, wow, what a sin

I felt it coming on, another bender

And it went like this

I loosened my grip, I called it quits

I ordered a car and left my lover

I said I left my lover behind like a melody loses its time

And I waited for you to call me

Like the lover that you are

(You are, you are, you are, you arе)

So call me like the lovеr that you are

(You are, you are, you are, you are)

If I let you go, come back and kiss it better one last time (ah)

I don't know why, but I do, I push you away (I know it's cliché when I say that)

I'm a classic sign of self-sabotage, a monster dressed in your mirage

Once I said I love you, I ran away

But I, I loosened my grip (loosened my grip)

I called it quits (called it quits)

And I waited for you to call me

Like the lover that you are

So call me, like the lover that you are

So call me like the lover that you are (you are, you are, you are, you are)

So call me like the lover that you are

Even though I left the house, it never fixed the damage

My mood changes quicker than the cops, could catch a bandit

Mommy issues manifested back into my marriage

This is a sign to bleach your hair

I might butcher a song, stir the pot just for kicks

I just might burn down a bridge to get an ounce of your love

If I loosen my grip, if I call it quits

Would you still call me?