Lirik Lagu Under Pressure - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Both: Pressure pushing down on me
Both: Pressing down on you, no man asked for
Both: Under pressure
Gallileo: That burns a building down
Gallileo: Splits a family in two
Scaramouche: Puts people on streets
Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay
Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay
Gallileo: Do day oh, de day oh
Scaramouche: That's OK
Gallileo: That's the terror of knowing
Gallileo: What this world is about
Scaramouche: Watching some good friends
Scaramouche: Screaming
Both: Let me out
Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher
Both: Pressure on people - people on streets
Gallileo: Day, day dep
Gallileo: Ooh, ooh
Gallileo: Ya, da, da, bop, bop
Scaramouche: OK
Gallileo: Chipping around - kick my brains around the floor
Gallileo: These are the days, it never rains but it pours
Gallileo: Ya, da, day, oh
Gallileo: Ya, da, da, day, day, doh
Gallileo: Eee, oh, oh
Gallileo: Ya, dop
Gallileo: Ooh
Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, day
Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, de, dah, de, dah
Gallileo: It's the terror of knowing
Gallileo: What this world is about
Gallileo: Watching some good friends
Gallileo: Screaming
Both: Let me out
Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher, and higher, and high
Scaramouche: Pressure on people - people on streets
Both: Turned away from it all like a blind man
Both: Sat on a fence but it don't work
Both: Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn
Scaramouche: Why - why
Gallileo: Why
Scaramouche: Love, love, love, love
Gallileo: Insanity laughs under pressure we're cracking
Scaramouche: Can't we give ourselves one more chance
Gallileo: Why can't we give love that one more chance
Scaramouche: Why can't we give love, give love, give love
Scaramouche: Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love
Gallileo: Cause love's such an old fashioned word
Both: And love dares you to care for
Both: The people on the edge of the night
Both: And love dares you to change our way of
Both: Caring about ourselves
Artikel Pilihan