Lirik Lagu Under Pressure - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under Pressure - David Bowie

Both: Pressure pushing down on me

Both: Pressing down on you, no man asked for

Both: Under pressure

Gallileo: That burns a building down

Gallileo: Splits a family in two

Scaramouche: Puts people on streets

Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay

Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay

Gallileo: Do day oh, de day oh

Scaramouche: That's OK

Gallileo: That's the terror of knowing

Gallileo: What this world is about

Scaramouche: Watching some good friends

Scaramouche: Screaming

Both: Let me out

Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher

Both: Pressure on people - people on streets

Gallileo: Day, day dep

Gallileo: Ooh, ooh

Gallileo: Ya, da, da, bop, bop

Scaramouche: OK

Gallileo: Chipping around - kick my brains around the floor

Gallileo: These are the days, it never rains but it pours

Gallileo: Ya, da, day, oh

Gallileo: Ya, da, da, day, day, doh

Gallileo: Eee, oh, oh

Gallileo: Ya, dop

Gallileo: Ooh

Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, day

Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, de, dah, de, dah

Gallileo: It's the terror of knowing

Gallileo: What this world is about

Gallileo: Watching some good friends

Gallileo: Screaming

Both: Let me out

Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher, and higher, and high

Scaramouche: Pressure on people - people on streets

Both: Turned away from it all like a blind man

Both: Sat on a fence but it don't work

Both: Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn

Scaramouche: Why - why

Gallileo: Why

Scaramouche: Love, love, love, love

Gallileo: Insanity laughs under pressure we're cracking

Scaramouche: Can't we give ourselves one more chance

Gallileo: Why can't we give love that one more chance

Scaramouche: Why can't we give love, give love, give love

Scaramouche: Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love

Gallileo: Cause love's such an old fashioned word

Both: And love dares you to care for

Both: The people on the edge of the night

Both: And love dares you to change our way of

Both: Caring about ourselves