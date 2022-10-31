Lirik Lagu Under Pressure - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Bintang Pop Inggris David Bowie berteriak ke mikrofon saat ia tampil di atas panggung selama konsernya di Wina 4 Februari 1996.
Bintang Pop Inggris David Bowie berteriak ke mikrofon saat ia tampil di atas panggung selama konsernya di Wina 4 Februari 1996. /

Under Pressure - David Bowie

Both: Pressure pushing down on me
Both: Pressing down on you, no man asked for
Both: Under pressure
Gallileo: That burns a building down
Gallileo: Splits a family in two
Scaramouche: Puts people on streets
Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay
Scaramouche: Boom bah, bah bay
Gallileo: Do day oh, de day oh
Scaramouche: That's OK

Gallileo: That's the terror of knowing
Gallileo: What this world is about
Scaramouche: Watching some good friends
Scaramouche: Screaming
Both: Let me out
Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher
Both: Pressure on people - people on streets

Gallileo: Day, day dep
Gallileo: Ooh, ooh
Gallileo: Ya, da, da, bop, bop
Scaramouche: OK

Gallileo: Chipping around - kick my brains around the floor
Gallileo: These are the days, it never rains but it pours
Gallileo: Ya, da, day, oh
Gallileo: Ya, da, da, day, day, doh
Gallileo: Eee, oh, oh
Gallileo: Ya, dop
Gallileo: Ooh
Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, day
Gallileo: People on streets - ya, da, de, dah, de, dah, de, dah

Gallileo: It's the terror of knowing
Gallileo: What this world is about
Gallileo: Watching some good friends
Gallileo: Screaming
Both: Let me out
Gallileo: Pray tomorrow - gets me higher, and higher, and high
Scaramouche: Pressure on people - people on streets

Both: Turned away from it all like a blind man
Both: Sat on a fence but it don't work
Both: Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn
Scaramouche: Why - why
Gallileo: Why
Scaramouche: Love, love, love, love
Gallileo: Insanity laughs under pressure we're cracking

Scaramouche: Can't we give ourselves one more chance
Gallileo: Why can't we give love that one more chance
Scaramouche: Why can't we give love, give love, give love
Scaramouche: Give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love

Gallileo: Cause love's such an old fashioned word
Both: And love dares you to care for
Both: The people on the edge of the night
Both: And love dares you to change our way of
Both: Caring about ourselves

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

