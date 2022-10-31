Lirik Intentions - Justin Bieber dan Quavo, Fakta di Baliknya

Intentions - Justin Bieber dan Quavo

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity or an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Shout out to your mom and dad for makin' you

Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you

When I create you're my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch, I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity or an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Already passed, you don't need no approval

Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

Second to none, you got the upper hand now

Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

You're my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto

Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow

That's how I feel, act like you know that you are

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah, these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got you're own bread (Whip it)

Heart full of equity or an asset (Asset)

Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

No cap, no pretendin'

You don't need mentions (No cap)

Got 'em sayin' "goals", they don't wanna be independent ('Pendent)

Tell them to mind your business (Woo), we in our feelings

It's fifty-fifty percentage (Fifty)

Attention, we need commitment (Oh)