Lirik Lagu Come as You Are - Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come as You Are - Nirvana

Come as you are, as you were

As I want you to be

As a friend, as a friend

As an old enemy

Take your time, hurry up

Choice is yours, don't be late

Take a rest as a friend

As an old

Memoria, memoria

Memoria, memoria

Come doused in mud, soaked in bleach

As I want you to be

As a trend, as a friend

As an old

Memoria, memoria

Memoria, memoria

And I swear that I don't have a gun

No, I don't have a gun

No, I don't have a gun

Memoria, memoria

Memoria, memoria

(No I don't have a gun)

And I swear that I don't have a gun

No I don't have a gun

No I don't have a gun

No I don't have a gun

No I don't have a gun