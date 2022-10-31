Lirik Shotgun - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shotgun - Yellow Claw

If I'm stressing you out, why don't you go

You're wasting your time with your lies so

You've been breaking me down, now it's enough

'Cause you'll do it again and again oh

I hope that you'll be gone soon I can't take no more oh no

I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa

I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa oh

You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun

You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

Yellow motherfuck*ng claw

Who do they want? Telling all these stories

I'm telling you, it's really getting boring

Who do they want? Sharing all these love seats

I'm the real deal, baby girl believe me

If I'm letting you down I'm letting you out

I'm wiping your dirt off my soul

You're talking a lot but you're pissing me off

What you try to say doesn't matter no more

I hope that you'll be gone soon I can't take no more no

I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa

I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa oh

You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun

You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

You shot me right in the

Credit

Title: Shotgun (feat. Rochelle)

Artist: Yellow Claw

Album: Shotgun (feat. Rochelle)

Dirilis: 2013