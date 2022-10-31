Lirik Shotgun - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shotgun - Yellow Claw
If I'm stressing you out, why don't you go
You're wasting your time with your lies so
You've been breaking me down, now it's enough
'Cause you'll do it again and again oh
I hope that you'll be gone soon I can't take no more oh no
I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa
I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa oh
You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun
You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun
You shot me right in the
You shot me right in the
You shot me right in the
Yellow motherfuck*ng claw
Who do they want? Telling all these stories
I'm telling you, it's really getting boring
Who do they want? Sharing all these love seats
I'm the real deal, baby girl believe me
If I'm letting you down I'm letting you out
I'm wiping your dirt off my soul
You're talking a lot but you're pissing me off
What you try to say doesn't matter no more
I hope that you'll be gone soon I can't take no more no
I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa
I will never fall for your lies again, oh whoa oh
You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun
You shot me right in the face wit' a shotgun
You shot me right in the
You shot me right in the
You shot me right in the
Credit
Title: Shotgun (feat. Rochelle)
Artist: Yellow Claw
Album: Shotgun (feat. Rochelle)
Dirilis: 2013
