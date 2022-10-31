Lirik Lagu If I Could Fly - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

If I Could Fly - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya
If I could fly
I'd be comin' right back home to you
I think I might
Give up everything, just ask me to
Pay attention, I hope that you listen
'Cause I let my guard down
Right now I'm completely defenseless
For your eyes only
I'll show you my heart
For when you're lonely
And forget who you are
I'm missing half of me
When we're apart
Now you know me
For your eyes only
For your eyes only
I've got scars
Even though they can't always be seen
And pain gets hard
But now you're here and I don't feel a thing
Pay attention, I hope that you listen
'Cause I let my guard down
Right now I'm completely defenseless
For your eyes only
I'll show you my heart
For when you're lonely
And forget who you are
I'm missing half of me
When we're apart
Now you know me
For your eyes only
For your eyes only
I can feel your heart inside of mine
I feel it, I feel it
I've been goin' out of my mind
I feel it, I feel it
Know that I'm just wastin' time
And I hope that you don't run from me
For your eyes only
I'll show you my heart
For when you're lonely
And forget who you are
I'm missing half of me
When we're apart
Now you know me
For your eyes only
For your eyes only
