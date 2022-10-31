Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights and Thunder - White Lion

Let me take you to a place

Where everybody knows your face

There's no King and there's no Queen

And everything is like a dream

You can live in harmony

With those who were your enemy

You can do just what you want to

No one here will ever hurt you

There'll be lights and thunder

There'll be time to wonder

And there will be no crying

There'll be light and thunder

there'll be time to wonder

And there will be no crying

There will be no lying

Yeah there will be no dying

There won't be a hell below

And there won't be no god to follow

No religion, no believing

No confession, no deceiving

I will take you up and higher

Let you see that you believe it

There'll be lights and thunder

there'll be time to wonder

And there will be no crying

There will be no lying

Yeah there will be no dying

Would you like to live forever

Family and friends together

Come inside and see tomorrow

Where happiness replaces sorrow

You can live in harmony

With those who were your enemy

You can do just what you want to

No one here will ever hurt you

I will take you up AND higher

Let you find what you desire

Take you to the sky and higher

Let you see that you believe it

There'll be lights and thunder

Album: Mane Attraction

Artis: White Lion

Dirilis: 1991

Pencipta lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta