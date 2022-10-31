Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights and Thunder - White Lion
Let me take you to a place
Where everybody knows your face
There's no King and there's no Queen
And everything is like a dream
You can live in harmony
With those who were your enemy
You can do just what you want to
No one here will ever hurt you
There'll be lights and thunder
There'll be time to wonder
And there will be no crying
There'll be light and thunder
there'll be time to wonder
And there will be no crying
There will be no lying
Yeah there will be no dying
There won't be a hell below
And there won't be no god to follow
No religion, no believing
No confession, no deceiving
I will take you up and higher
Let you see that you believe it
There'll be lights and thunder
there'll be time to wonder
And there will be no crying
There will be no lying
Yeah there will be no dying
Would you like to live forever
Family and friends together
Come inside and see tomorrow
Where happiness replaces sorrow
You can live in harmony
With those who were your enemy
You can do just what you want to
No one here will ever hurt you
I will take you up AND higher
Let you find what you desire
Take you to the sky and higher
Let you see that you believe it
There'll be lights and thunder
Album: Mane Attraction
Artis: White Lion
Dirilis: 1991
Pencipta lagu: Mike Tramp, Vito Bratta
