Lirik Lagu Golden - Harry Styles dan Fakta di Baliknya

Golden - Harry Styles

Hey!

Golden, golden, golden

As I open my eyes

Hold it, focus, hoping

Take me back to the light

I know you were way too bright for me

I'm hopeless, broken

So you wait for me in the sky

Browns my skin just right

You're so golden

You're so golden

I'm out of my head

And I know that you're scared

Because hearts get broken

I don't wanna be alone

I don't wanna be alone

When it ends

Don't wanna let you know

I don't wanna be alone

But I, I can feel it take a hold (I can feel it take a hold)

I can feel you take control (I can feel you take control)

Of who I am and all I've ever known

Loving you's the antidote

Golden

You're so golden

I don't wanna be alone

You're so golden

You're so golden

I'm out of my head

And I know that you're scared

Because hearts get broken

I know that you're scared

Because I'm so open

You're so golden

I don't wanna be alone

You're so golden

You're so golden

You're so golden

I'm out of my head

And I know that you're scared

Because hearts get broken

Judul: Golden