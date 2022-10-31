Lirik Lagu 9Dream John Lennon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik #9Dream - John Lennon

So long ago

Was it in a dream?

Was it just a dream?

I know, yes I know

It seemed so very real

Seemed so real to me

Took a walk down the street

Through the heat whispered trees

I thought I could hear

Hear

Hear

Hear

Somebody call out my name (John)

As it started to rain

Two spirits dancing so strange

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Dream, dream away

Magic in the air

Was magic in the air?

I believe, yes I believe

More I cannot say

What more can I say?

On a river of sound

Through the mirror go round, round

I thought I could feel

Feel

Feel

Feel

Music touching my soul

Something warm, sudden cold

The spirit dance was unfolding

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Ah! Bowakawa, pousse pousse

Credit

Album: Walls and Bridges

Artis: John Lennon

Dirilis: 1974

Songwriters: John Winston Lennon

