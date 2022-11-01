Lirik Lagu Changes - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've been going through the motions
Learning how to pretend
That everything is perfect
And I've been sinking in an ocean
Drowning but I'm silent
Yet everyone thinks I'm afloat
I'm running through mazes, mazes
Maybe it's just a phase but regardless
I'm flipping the pages, pages
I'm going through changes
But I swear I'm the same
Could you show me some patience
Along the way?
I'm going through changes
But I swear I'm the same
Could you show me some mercy
If I start to stray?
I've been chasing after feelings
Most of which are fleeting
I still feel empty
And I've been trying hard to fit in
But how come I'm so different
From everyone I see?
I'm running through mazes, mazes
Maybe it's just a phase but regardless
I'm flipping the pages, pages
Artikel Pilihan