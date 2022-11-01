Lirik Lagu Changes - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Changes - Hayd

I've been going through the motions

Learning how to pretend

That everything is perfect

And I've been sinking in an ocean

Drowning but I'm silent

Yet everyone thinks I'm afloat

I'm running through mazes, mazes

Maybe it's just a phase but regardless

I'm flipping the pages, pages

I'm going through changes

But I swear I'm the same

Could you show me some patience

Along the way?

I'm going through changes

But I swear I'm the same

Could you show me some mercy

If I start to stray?

I've been chasing after feelings

Most of which are fleeting

I still feel empty

And I've been trying hard to fit in

But how come I'm so different

From everyone I see?

I'm running through mazes, mazes

Maybe it's just a phase but regardless

I'm flipping the pages, pages