Lirik Lagu Dependent - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Dependent - Keenan Te
I really thought that this was all
But now just look at where we are
We're lying here looking at the wall
Promised myself that I was done
But I wasn't fooling anyone
'Cause I was waiting by my phone for you to call
And how could I be so stupid?
You probably think I'm so useless
How many times did I tell you that we were done?
Got no one to blame but myself
I needa learn how to live with no one else
But for now, I know that I've got you
I'll be honest
We're better off as friends
I told myself I would never fall again
But I can feel myself falling now
The one thing I know is
I'm scared to love again
I need you now more than I needed you then
I guess I'm too dependent
Dependent
Woah
Woah
Woah
I really thought that I'd be fine
But I know I'm not unless you're mine
'Cause no matter what you do, yeah I'm here
Oh
I wish I learned from my mistakes
I wish I didn't make them in the first place
But now I know that, that will happen again
Oh
And how could I be so stupid?
You don't even care that you do this
'Cause I gave you what you need and then you took it all, all
Why do I think you're so important?
Yeah, I tell you I'm hurt but you ignore it
I keep lying to myself and say you didn't hear
Oh
I'll be honest
We're better off as friends
I told myself I would never fall again
But I can feel myself falling now
The one thing I know is
I'm scared to love again
I need you now more than I needed you then
I guess I'm too dependent
Dependent
Woah
Woah
Woah
Credit
Artis: Keenan Te
Album: Dependent
Penulis lagu: Keenan Te
Rilis: 20 April 2021
Genre: Pop. Ballad
