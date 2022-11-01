Lirik Lagu Dependent - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Dependent - Keenan Te

I really thought that this was all

But now just look at where we are

We're lying here looking at the wall

Promised myself that I was done

But I wasn't fooling anyone

'Cause I was waiting by my phone for you to call

And how could I be so stupid?

You probably think I'm so useless

How many times did I tell you that we were done?

Got no one to blame but myself

I needa learn how to live with no one else

But for now, I know that I've got you

I'll be honest

We're better off as friends

I told myself I would never fall again

But I can feel myself falling now

The one thing I know is

I'm scared to love again

I need you now more than I needed you then

I guess I'm too dependent

Dependent

Woah

Woah

Woah

I really thought that I'd be fine

But I know I'm not unless you're mine

'Cause no matter what you do, yeah I'm here

Oh

I wish I learned from my mistakes

I wish I didn't make them in the first place

But now I know that, that will happen again

Oh

And how could I be so stupid?

You don't even care that you do this

'Cause I gave you what you need and then you took it all, all

Why do I think you're so important?

Yeah, I tell you I'm hurt but you ignore it

I keep lying to myself and say you didn't hear

Oh

I'll be honest

We're better off as friends

I told myself I would never fall again

But I can feel myself falling now

The one thing I know is

I'm scared to love again

I need you now more than I needed you then

I guess I'm too dependent

Dependent

Woah

Woah

Woah

Credit

Artis: Keenan Te

Album: Dependent

Penulis lagu: Keenan Te

Rilis: 20 April 2021

Genre: Pop. Ballad