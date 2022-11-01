Lirik Lagu Let’s Dance - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let’s Dance - David Bowie

Let's dance

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues

Let's dance

To the song they're playin' on the radio

Let's sway

While color lights up your face

Let's sway

Sway through the crowd to an empty space

If you say run

I'll run with you

And if you say hide

We'll hide

Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower

Let's dance

Let's dance

For fear your grace should fall

Let's dance

For fear tonight is all

Let's sway

You could look into my eyes

Let's sway

Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight

And if you say run

I'll run with you

And if you say hide

We'll hide

Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower

Let's dance

Put on your red shoes and dance the blues

Let's sway

Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight

Let's dance

Let's dance

Let's dance, dance, dance

Credit

Album: Let's Dance

Dirilis: 1983

Artis: David Bowie

Artis unggulan: Stevie Ray Vaughan

Genre: R&B/Soul, Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Nominasi: Penghargaan Juno untuk International Single of the Year

Ciptaan: David Bowie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Let’s Dance - David Bowie