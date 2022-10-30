Lirik Lagu Let it Rain - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's hard to find the perfect time to say something
You know is gonna change everything
Living with the shame
It ain't nothing like the pain that I saw on her face
Now me and my pile of things
That she threw out the window
Drowning next to me
No seven years of good can't hide the one night I forgot to wear that ring
So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore
Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me
Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve
Let it come down on me, let it come down on me, let it rain
Best thing I remember was the young familiar taste of someone on my lips
It's to late to turn around
When the shades start coming down
The guilt you feel's the last thing on your mind
So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore
Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me
Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve
Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me, let it rain
So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore
Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me
Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve, just let it come down on me
Let it come down on me, let it rain
Ooh let it rain, ooh let it rain, just let it rain, just let it rain, ooh let it rain
Artis: David Nail
Dirilis: 2011
Artis unggulan: Sarah Buxton
