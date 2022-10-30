Lirik Lagu Let it Rain - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let it Rain - David Nail

It's hard to find the perfect time to say something

You know is gonna change everything

Living with the shame

It ain't nothing like the pain that I saw on her face

Now me and my pile of things

That she threw out the window

Drowning next to me

No seven years of good can't hide the one night I forgot to wear that ring

So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore

Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me

Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve

Let it come down on me, let it come down on me, let it rain

Best thing I remember was the young familiar taste of someone on my lips

It's to late to turn around

When the shades start coming down

The guilt you feel's the last thing on your mind

So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore

Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me

Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve

Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me, let it rain

So let it rain, let it pour, if she don't love me anymore

Just let it come down on me, let it come down on me

Every word, let it hurt, even more than I deserve, just let it come down on me

Let it come down on me, let it rain

Ooh let it rain, ooh let it rain, just let it rain, just let it rain, ooh let it rain

Artis: David Nail

Dirilis: 2011

Artis unggulan: Sarah Buxton