Lirik Lagu Hungry - Fergie ft. Rick Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hungry - Fergie ft. Rick Ross



(Hungry, hungry) This special

(Hungry) The Biggest

(Hungry, Hungry) Global

(Hungry, Hungry) Huh, yeah

(Hungry, Hungry) Woo, yeah

(Hungry, Hungry) Mhm, yeah

(Hungry, Hungry) Mhm, yeah



To say it's complicated, understatement of the year (Yeah)

Well maybe conflict made it the new flavor in your ear (Yeah)

They know that I'm a problem, that's why everybody scared (Scare)

Whatever doesn't kill you, can make you an ill-ionaire, yeah

Uh, just turn the headphones up or make the windows roll up

I make they hands go up

When I show up and I blow it 'til I'm full up, wait, hold up

Girl up in the mirror, uh, only one I fear-a, uh

You say you the realest, I told you I'm the illest



Sick, sick, mmm

Hungry, starving, mhm

Not thirsty, m-m-mm, just hungry

Ambitious, still hungry

Still hungry



Woot, I'm moonwalking on marble floors (Exclude yourself)

Rick Ross, I'm just drippin' sauce (Huh)

Bitches see me and they all just wave (Boss)

Rolls Royce and we call this Wraith (Woo)

I fuck up money like I'm Escobar

Ballin', ballin', Kobe Bryant, that boy livin’ large

No room for medium, that means you thinkin' small

Ferrari, Fergie, switchin’ gears, she rockin' with a boss (Boss)

I close my eyes, I must be telepathic (Haha)

Look over haters, tripling my assets (Boss)

It takes courage to accomplish these things

Fergie's my queen, I'm the king, now come kiss on our rings



Sick, sick, mmm

Hungry

El Chapo

Starving

Rinzel

Mhm, not thirsty, m-m-mm, just hungry

Ferrari Fergie

Ambitious, still hungry

Still hungry



Credit



Produser: Young Yonny, Donut & Earl St. Clair



Produser vokal: Fergie dan Steve Mackey



Penulis: Earl St. Clair, Donut, Young Yonny, Rick Ross, Brendan Perry, Lisa Gerrard, dan Fergie



Album: Double Dutchess



Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Hungry yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan menampilkan vokal Rick Ross, rapper asal Amerika Serikat, dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.



Lagu ini mengambil sample dari lagu Dawn of the Iconoclast milik Dead Can Dance dan menjadi lagu kesatu dari album milik Fergie yang bernama Double Dutchess.



Meski lagu tersebut resmi dirilis pada 2017, Fergie mulai memberikan potongan lagu tersebut pada Juni 2016, dengan mengunggah "Hungry (1st Byte)" dan "Hungry (2nd Byte)."



Secara musikal, lagu tersebut merupakan lagu bergenre hip hop/pop dengan unsur stuttering beat (ketukan yang terpotong-potong) dan menggabungkannya dengan unsur Timur Tengah.



Setelah dirilis, lagu ini menerima berbagai ulasan positif dari kritikus musik, dengan sebagian besar memuji vokal dan produksi Fergie.



John Wiederhorn dari Radio.com, misalnya. Ia memuji lagu ini karena ketukannya serta vokal sensualnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***