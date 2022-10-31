Lirik Lagu You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj



Life's a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain't no going slow

That's right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you're ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let’s Go)



Let it go, get rolled, I just can't hold

Back and forth 'cause I'm the girl with soul

Ain't controlling effects, so what the heck

Rock the discotheque 'cause this groove is up next

Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate

I'm no amateur, I'ma laminate

I'ma assassinate all the imitates

Then I'ma take a break, and meditate



Hmm, let me think about it

Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it

Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little

Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy

Beez got me feeling like a gypsy

Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy

Gone for a minute, yep, you missed me

Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what

[Chorus: Fergie & Nicki Minaj]

Life's a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain't no going slow

That's right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you're ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let's go)



This is how I do, this is how I do

This is how I do, this is how I do



Yo, ayo, let it go, let's go

I keep a bar like Esco

I wanna ball, where the nets go?

I'm on stage, you can stand where the guests go

Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though

They like, aw, where the ref go?

I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow

I made a movie like Seth Ro'

And since I came in the game, they careers on death row

Damn, they ain't seen young Nicki in a week

Five shows, made three millie in a week

You are now looking at the the best, the elite

Too bad you can't go and invest them critiques

I’m thick and petite, tell 'em quick, pick a seat

I pull up in the Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat

I know they on E, but I don't give a F, though

Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though



Life's a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain't no going slow

That's right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you're ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking



This is how I do, this is how I do

This is how I do, this is how I do



Come get some, you little bums

Dudes want the cake, but they can't get a crumb

From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit

Charismatic when I'm at it

When I add it up, I'm mathematic, baby

Top game, I'm out the attic

There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static

Pose for the camera, daddy, I'm vogueing

Baby, I'm glamorous, center folding

Grammys and AMAs, I'm holding

Amazing the way I keep shit frozen

Cool, that's true, got new shoes and a new attitude

Got my hair did, got a new hairdo

Come and see me at a venue near you



I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it

Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby

It's hot, it burns so I drop it

Oh baby, watch me when I drop it

You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?

You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?



Life's a movie, let the camera roll

Fast life moving, ain't no going slow

That's right, baby, you already know

You already know, hope you're ready

Ready, steady, steady, rocking



This is how I do (C'mon), this is how I do (Let's go)

This is how I do, (Yeah) this is how I do (Yeah, aha)

This is how I do, this is how I do

This is how I do, this is how I do



Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg

Rrrr



Double Dutchess

Double Dutchess

Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up

Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up

Let's get into the mood, let's get into the groove

Wait, wait, hold up

Let's get into it, let's get into it now



I just wanna feel ya, I just wanna see ya

I just wanna feel ya, let me scratch my nails up on ya head

Let me scratch my nails all down your back

Real light, real small, just like you like it

Baby, baby, I know how you like it

Ooh, baby, baby, I know how you like it

I know what you like, I know what you like

Wanna give it to you, baby, tonight

I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight

I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight



Credit



Produser: ​will.i.am



Penulis: Fergie, Nicki Minaj, ​will.i.am, James Brown, dan Big Daddy Kane



Album: Double Dutchess (Target Exclusive)



Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



You Already Know merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan berkolaborasi bersama rapper populer Nicki Minaj dan resmi dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.



Para penggemar pun dibuat terkejut ketika mendengar kemampuan rap Fergie ketika melontarkan bait-bait cepat pada lagu ini.



"Lagu ini tentang kami (Fergie dan Nicki Minaj) yang berdiri bersama sebagai wanita hebat. Kami berdua telah bekerja sangat keras untuk apa yang kami miliki, dan kami masih terus melakukannya,” tutur Fergie dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly.



Lagu ini terinspirasi dari lagu-lagu bergenre house music tahun 1990an dan mengambil sampel dari lagu It Take Two karya Rob Base da DJ EZ Rock.



Rolling Stone menyebutkan bahwa You Already Know merupakan lagu terbaik urutan ke-40 dalam kategori Lagu Terbaik Tahun 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***



