Lirik Lagu You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj
Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let’s Go)
Let it go, get rolled, I just can't hold
Back and forth 'cause I'm the girl with soul
Ain't controlling effects, so what the heck
Rock the discotheque 'cause this groove is up next
Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate
I'm no amateur, I'ma laminate
I'ma assassinate all the imitates
Then I'ma take a break, and meditate
Hmm, let me think about it
Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it
Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little
Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy
Beez got me feeling like a gypsy
Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy
Gone for a minute, yep, you missed me
Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what
[Chorus: Fergie & Nicki Minaj]
Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let's go)
This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do
Yo, ayo, let it go, let's go
I keep a bar like Esco
I wanna ball, where the nets go?
I'm on stage, you can stand where the guests go
Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though
They like, aw, where the ref go?
I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow
I made a movie like Seth Ro'
And since I came in the game, they careers on death row
Damn, they ain't seen young Nicki in a week
Five shows, made three millie in a week
You are now looking at the the best, the elite
Too bad you can't go and invest them critiques
I’m thick and petite, tell 'em quick, pick a seat
I pull up in the Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat
I know they on E, but I don't give a F, though
Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though
Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do
Come get some, you little bums
Dudes want the cake, but they can't get a crumb
From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit
Charismatic when I'm at it
When I add it up, I'm mathematic, baby
Top game, I'm out the attic
There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static
Pose for the camera, daddy, I'm vogueing
Baby, I'm glamorous, center folding
Grammys and AMAs, I'm holding
Amazing the way I keep shit frozen
Cool, that's true, got new shoes and a new attitude
Got my hair did, got a new hairdo
Come and see me at a venue near you
I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it
Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby
It's hot, it burns so I drop it
Oh baby, watch me when I drop it
You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?
You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?
Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking
This is how I do (C'mon), this is how I do (Let's go)
This is how I do, (Yeah) this is how I do (Yeah, aha)
This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do
Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg
Rrrr
Double Dutchess
Double Dutchess
Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up
Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up
Let's get into the mood, let's get into the groove
Wait, wait, hold up
Let's get into it, let's get into it now
I just wanna feel ya, I just wanna see ya
I just wanna feel ya, let me scratch my nails up on ya head
Let me scratch my nails all down your back
Real light, real small, just like you like it
Baby, baby, I know how you like it
Ooh, baby, baby, I know how you like it
I know what you like, I know what you like
Wanna give it to you, baby, tonight
I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight
I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight
Credit
Produser: will.i.am
Penulis: Fergie, Nicki Minaj, will.i.am, James Brown, dan Big Daddy Kane
Album: Double Dutchess (Target Exclusive)
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
You Already Know merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan berkolaborasi bersama rapper populer Nicki Minaj dan resmi dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.
Para penggemar pun dibuat terkejut ketika mendengar kemampuan rap Fergie ketika melontarkan bait-bait cepat pada lagu ini.
"Lagu ini tentang kami (Fergie dan Nicki Minaj) yang berdiri bersama sebagai wanita hebat. Kami berdua telah bekerja sangat keras untuk apa yang kami miliki, dan kami masih terus melakukannya,” tutur Fergie dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly.
Lagu ini terinspirasi dari lagu-lagu bergenre house music tahun 1990an dan mengambil sampel dari lagu It Take Two karya Rob Base da DJ EZ Rock.
Rolling Stone menyebutkan bahwa You Already Know merupakan lagu terbaik urutan ke-40 dalam kategori Lagu Terbaik Tahun 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan