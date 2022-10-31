Lirik Lagu You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 31 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB
Fergie
Fergie /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Fergie

You Already Know - Fergie ft. Nicki Minaj

Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let’s Go)

Let it go, get rolled, I just can't hold
Back and forth 'cause I'm the girl with soul
Ain't controlling effects, so what the heck
Rock the discotheque 'cause this groove is up next
Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate
I'm no amateur, I'ma laminate
I'ma assassinate all the imitates
Then I'ma take a break, and meditate

Hmm, let me think about it
Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it
Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little
Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy
Beez got me feeling like a gypsy
Smoking on a hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy
Gone for a minute, yep, you missed me
Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies, what
[Chorus: Fergie & Nicki Minaj]
Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking (Let's go)

This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do

Yo, ayo, let it go, let's go
I keep a bar like Esco
I wanna ball, where the nets go?
I'm on stage, you can stand where the guests go
Bitches is my sons, they don’t wanna leave the nest, though
They like, aw, where the ref go?
I-I got these hoes scared to pass, I got that intercept flow
I made a movie like Seth Ro'
And since I came in the game, they careers on death row
Damn, they ain't seen young Nicki in a week
Five shows, made three millie in a week
You are now looking at the the best, the elite
Too bad you can't go and invest them critiques
I’m thick and petite, tell 'em quick, pick a seat
I pull up in the Ghost, no sheets, trick or treat
I know they on E, but I don't give a F, though
Bad attitude, but my pussy is the best, though

Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking

This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do

Come get some, you little bums
Dudes want the cake, but they can't get a crumb
From the original, sexual, visual dope chick and all that good shit
Charismatic when I'm at it
When I add it up, I'm mathematic, baby
Top game, I'm out the attic
There you have it, no dramatics, hold the static
Pose for the camera, daddy, I'm vogueing
Baby, I'm glamorous, center folding
Grammys and AMAs, I'm holding
Amazing the way I keep shit frozen
Cool, that's true, got new shoes and a new attitude
Got my hair did, got a new hairdo
Come and see me at a venue near you

I said watch me, I said watch me when I drop it
Just watch and learn, baby, watch and learn, baby
It's hot, it burns so I drop it
Oh baby, watch me when I drop it
You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?
You didn't know I could drop it like that, did you?

Life's a movie, let the camera roll
Fast life moving, ain't no going slow
That's right, baby, you already know
You already know, hope you're ready
Ready, steady, steady, rocking

This is how I do (C'mon), this is how I do (Let's go)
This is how I do, (Yeah) this is how I do (Yeah, aha)
This is how I do, this is how I do
This is how I do, this is how I do

Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg
Rrrr

Double Dutchess
Double Dutchess
Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up
Wait, hold up, wait, hold up, wait, hold up
Let's get into the mood, let's get into the groove
Wait, wait, hold up
Let's get into it, let's get into it now

I just wanna feel ya, I just wanna see ya
I just wanna feel ya, let me scratch my nails up on ya head
Let me scratch my nails all down your back
Real light, real small, just like you like it
Baby, baby, I know how you like it
Ooh, baby, baby, I know how you like it
I know what you like, I know what you like
Wanna give it to you, baby, tonight
I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight
I'm gonna give it to you, baby, tonight

Credit

Produser: ​will.i.am

Penulis: Fergie, Nicki Minaj, ​will.i.am, James Brown, dan Big Daddy Kane

Album: Double Dutchess (Target Exclusive)

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

You Already Know merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fergie dengan berkolaborasi bersama rapper populer Nicki Minaj dan resmi dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.

Para penggemar pun dibuat terkejut ketika mendengar kemampuan rap Fergie ketika melontarkan bait-bait cepat pada lagu ini.

"Lagu ini tentang kami (Fergie dan Nicki Minaj) yang berdiri bersama sebagai wanita hebat. Kami berdua telah bekerja sangat keras untuk apa yang kami miliki, dan kami masih terus melakukannya,” tutur Fergie dalam sebuah wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly.

Lagu ini terinspirasi dari lagu-lagu bergenre house music tahun 1990an dan mengambil sampel dari lagu It Take Two karya Rob Base da DJ EZ Rock.

Rolling Stone menyebutkan bahwa You Already Know merupakan lagu terbaik urutan ke-40 dalam kategori Lagu Terbaik Tahun 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lights and Thunder - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

31 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Leicester City vs Manchester City di Vidio
2

Kawasaki Siap Hadirkan Motor Listrik Sebelum Akhir Tahun 2022, Simak Bocoran Spesifikasinya
3

Respons Ganjar Pranowo dan Ridwan Kamil Ditantang Bima Arya Berpasangan di Pilpres 2024
4

Pemimpin Kaltim Sebut Penolak IKN Akan Pendek Umur, Alvin Lie: Gubernur Rasa Malaikat
5

Hoaks Deteksi Stroke dengan Gerakan Jari-jari Tangan, Dokter RS Pusat Otak Nasional Beri Penjelasan
6

Iran Disebut Jadi Pemasok Senjata bagi Rusia, Menlu Ukraina Desak Tindakan Itu Dihentikan
7

6 Kiat untuk Berhenti Mencintai Seseorang dan Mulai Move On
8

Simak Daftar Jalan Tol yang Terpasang Tilang Elektronik Pantau Kendaraan Overspeed dan Truk ODOL
9

Honda City Facelift Terpantau Sedang Dites, Siap Hadang Toyota Vios?
10

Arema FC Akhirnya Ambil Sikap Buntut Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Dukung KLB PSSI Dipercepat

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Moldova disiarkan dimana, jam berapa? Klik di sini link live streaming untuk menonton

Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Moldova disiarkan dimana, jam berapa? Klik di sini link live streaming untuk menonton

31 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sakit Tak Kunjung Sembuh, Amalkan 1 Dzikir Ini, InsyaAllah Cepat Sembuh! Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Sakit Tak Kunjung Sembuh, Amalkan 1 Dzikir Ini, InsyaAllah Cepat Sembuh! Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat

31 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hindari 4 Jenis Makanan Ini Yang Menyebabkan Usus Buntu Yang Perlu Diketahui!

Hindari 4 Jenis Makanan Ini Yang Menyebabkan Usus Buntu Yang Perlu Diketahui!

31 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Sulut

Beruntung Sejak Lahir! Garis Tangan Konglomerat Dimiliki Oleh Weton Ini

Beruntung Sejak Lahir! Garis Tangan Konglomerat Dimiliki Oleh Weton Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya! Banyak Yang Mengira Weton Ini Melakukan Pesugihan

Ditakdirkan Kaya Raya! Banyak Yang Mengira Weton Ini Melakukan Pesugihan

31 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

5 Arti Kedutan Di Bibir Menurut Primbon Jawa

5 Arti Kedutan Di Bibir Menurut Primbon Jawa

31 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

Inilah Cara Paling Gampang Untuk Mengusir Mahkluk Halus

31 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 7 Minuman yang Harus Dihindari Penderita Asam Lambung

Inilah 7 Minuman yang Harus Dihindari Penderita Asam Lambung

31 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Dampak Buruk Yang Dimunculkan Polusi Udara Terhadap Tubuh

Inilah 5 Dampak Buruk Yang Dimunculkan Polusi Udara Terhadap Tubuh

31 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sering Jerawatan! Konsumsilah 9 Makanan yang Baik Untuk Kulit Berjerawat

Sering Jerawatan! Konsumsilah 9 Makanan yang Baik Untuk Kulit Berjerawat

31 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Utara Times

Rangking FIFA Moldova Calon Lawan Uji Coba Timnas Indonesia U-20

Rangking FIFA Moldova Calon Lawan Uji Coba Timnas Indonesia U-20

31 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Ketawa Itu Berkah, Dream Box Indonesia, Bioskop Trans TV Malam

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Senin, 31 Oktober 2022 : Ketawa Itu Berkah, Dream Box Indonesia, Bioskop Trans TV Malam

31 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Magetan

Prediksi Ligue 1, Lyon vs Lille: Link Nonton, Live Score, H2H dan Jadwal Kick Off

Prediksi Ligue 1, Lyon vs Lille: Link Nonton, Live Score, H2H dan Jadwal Kick Off

31 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saat Yang Tepat Menghabiskan Waktu Bersama Keluarga

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saat Yang Tepat Menghabiskan Waktu Bersama Keluarga

31 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Media Blora

ramalan zodiak Capricorn hari ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Ketegangan antara Anda dan pasangan mungkin meningkat

ramalan zodiak Capricorn hari ini Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Ketegangan antara Anda dan pasangan mungkin meningkat

31 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB

Info Temanggung

31 Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Hari Apa? Simak Penjelasannya!

31 Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Hari Apa? Simak Penjelasannya!

31 Oktober 2022, 00:47 WIB

Info Temanggung

Daftar Drama Korea Terbaru November 2022, K-Drama Lovers Jangan Lupa Catat Tanggalnya!

Daftar Drama Korea Terbaru November 2022, K-Drama Lovers Jangan Lupa Catat Tanggalnya!

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Kegembiraan Anak Muda Selama Halloween di Itaewon Berubah Menjadi Horor dan Sangat Mencekam

Kegembiraan Anak Muda Selama Halloween di Itaewon Berubah Menjadi Horor dan Sangat Mencekam

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Sagittarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Ubah Pendekatan Komunikasi Yang Keras

Ramalan Zodiak Sagittarius Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Ubah Pendekatan Komunikasi Yang Keras

31 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Jangan Biarkan Kecemasan dan Keraguan Mengganggu Hubungan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Jangan Biarkan Kecemasan dan Keraguan Mengganggu Hubungan Anda

31 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Selayar Post

Pemuda Ini Langsung Kabur Begitu Lihat Polisi, Ternyata Ada Bawa Barang Terlarang

Pemuda Ini Langsung Kabur Begitu Lihat Polisi, Ternyata Ada Bawa Barang Terlarang

31 Oktober 2022, 00:39 WIB

Jembrana Bali

PHDI Pusat Versi MLB Tak Gentar dengan Mahasabha ke-XII

PHDI Pusat Versi MLB Tak Gentar dengan Mahasabha ke-XII

31 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Berhati-hatilah Saat Meminjamkan Uang Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini, Senin 31 Oktober 2022, Berhati-hatilah Saat Meminjamkan Uang Hari Ini

31 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Hasil Akhir Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes 4-3: Les Parisiens Menang Posisi di Liga Prancis Semakin Kokoh

Hasil Akhir Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes 4-3: Les Parisiens Menang Posisi di Liga Prancis Semakin Kokoh

31 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 35

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Kuliner SMK Kelas X Kurikulum Merdeka Halaman 35

31 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB