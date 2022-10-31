Lirik Lagu Clumsy - Fergie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Clumsy - Fergie



She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, baby!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, baby!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, baby!)

She can't help it



First time that I saw your eyes

Boy, you looked right through me, mmm, mmm

Played it cool, but I knew you knew

That cupid hit me, mmm, mmm



You got me trippin' (Oh), stumblin' (Oh), flippin' (Oh), fumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

You got me slippin' (Oh), tumblin' (Oh), sinkin' (Oh), crumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

So in love with you



She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, baby!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, no!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (No how!)

She can't help it



Can't breathe, when you touch my sleeve

Butterflies so crazy, mmm, mmm

Whoa now, think I'm goin' down

Friends don't know what's with me, mmm, mmm



You got me trippin' (Oh), stumblin' (Oh), flippin' (Oh), fumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

You got me slippin' (Oh), tumblin' (Oh), sinkin' (Oh), crumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

So in love with you



She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, no!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, please!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, no!)

She can't help it



You know, this ain't the first time this has happened to me

This "love sick" thing

I like serious relationships and, uh

A girl like me don't stay single for long

'Cause every time a boyfriend and I break up

My world is crushed and I'm all alone

The love bug comes right back up and bites me

And I'm back!



She can't help it, the girl can't help it (In love!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (Oh, God!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (I'm back in love!)

Can't help it (Ooh, whoo, ooh!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (I'm back in love now!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (I'm back in love now, baby!)

She can't help it, the girl can't help it (I'm back in love now!)

She can't help it (And now you got me)



You got me trippin' (Oh), stumblin' (Oh), flippin' (Oh), fumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

You got me slippin' (Oh), tumblin' (Oh), sinkin' (Oh), crumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

So in love with you

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)

You got me slippin' (Oh), tumblin' (Oh), sinkin' (Oh), crumblin'

Clumsy 'cause I'm fallin' in love (In - in, love - love)



So in love with you

So in love with you

So in love with you



Credit



Produser: ​will.i.am



Penulis: Bobby Troup, Fergie, dan ​will.i.am



Album: The Dutchess



Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Clumsy dirilis oleh Fergie pada 25 September 2007. Lagu ini direkam sebagai single kelima dari album studio debutnya, The Dutchess.



Lagu ini memuncak pada posisi nomor lima di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS), menjadikannya lagu kelima Fergie dari album The Dutchess yang mencapai sepuluh besar di Billboard.



Menurut Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), lagu ini telah terjual sebanyak dua juta unit di AS sehingga Fergie berhasil memboyong dua sertifikat platinum.



Lagu ini menceritakan tentang betapa cerobohnya Fergie yang sudah memiliki pasangan, ketika bertemu pria baru.



Meski begitu, melalui sebuah wawancara Fergie menegaskan bahwa lagu ini diciptakan hanya untuk bersenang-senang, bukan pengalaman hidup aslinya.



“Saya bukan gadis yang suka pilih-pilih sebagaimana yang saya bicarakan di Clumsy. Saya selalu menjadi wanita yang berhubungan serius dengan pasangan saya,” tuturnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

