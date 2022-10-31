Lirik Lagu London Bridge - Fergie dan Fakta di Baliknya

London Bridge - Fergie



Oh, shit! (Oh, shit!)

Oh, shit! (Oh, shit!)

Oh, shit! (Oh, shit!)

(They ain't ready for this) Oh, shit! (Oh!)

It's me, Fergie

The Pen! Polow!

(Fergie, Ferg, what's up, baby?) (Come on)



When I come to the club, step aside (Oh, shit!)

Part the seas, don't be havin' me in the line (Oh, shit!)

VIP, 'cause you know I gotta shine (Oh, shit!)

I'm Fergie Ferg, and me love you long time (Oh, shit!)

All my girls get down on the floor (Oh, shit!)

Back to back, drop it down real low (Oh, shit!)

I'm such a lady, but I'm dancin' like a ho (Oh, shit!)

'Cause you know I don't give a fuck, so here we go (Oh, shit!)



How come every time you come around

My London London Bridge wanna go down?

Like London London London wanna go down

Like London London London be goin' down like

How come every time you come around

My London London Bridge wanna go down?

Like London London London wanna go down

Like London London London be goin' down like



Now as the drinks start pouring and my speech start slurring

Everybody start looking real good (Oh, shit!)



Grey Goose got your girl feeling loose

Now I'm wishing that I didn't wear these shoes (I hate heels)

It's like every time I get up on the dude

Paparazzi put my business in the news

And I'm like, get up out my face (Oh, shit!)

Before I turn around and spray your ass with mace (Oh, shit!)

My lips make you wanna have a taste (Oh, shit!)

You got that... I got the bass



Aah, da, da, da, da, do, do, do, do

Me like a bullet type, you know they comin', right? (Oh, shit!)

Fergie love' 'em long time, my girls support 'em, right? (Oh, shit!)

Aah, da, da, da, da, do, do, do, do

Me like a bullet type, you know they comin', right? (Oh, shit!)

Fergie love' 'em long time, my girls support, right? (Oh, shit!)



Another A-T-L

Cali callabo

Fergie and Polow



Shittin' all over the world (Yeah)

Fuck you bitches!



Credit



Produser: Blac Elvis, dan Polow da Don

Penulis: Polow da Don, Mike Hartnett, Fergie, dan Sean Garrett

Album: The Dutchess

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



London Bridge merupakan lagu popular yang direkam oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Fergie, dan dirilis pada 18 Juli 2006 sebagai single utama dari album studio debutnya yang bernama The Dutchess.



Hingga saat ini, masihi banyak interpretasi tentang makna lirik dan judul lagu London Bridge.



Namun, diyakini secara luas bahwa tampaknya melalui lagu ini Fergie mencoba mengatakan bahwa ia selalu jatuh cinta pada setiap pria yang mendekati dirinya. Hal itu terjadi lantaran Fergie tak mampu menolak pesona mereka.



Lagu tersebut berhasil mencapai puncak di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100, menjadikannya lagu pertama Fergie sebagai artis solo yang mencapai posisi nomor satu.



Berkat lagu tersebut, Fergie memboyong dua sertifikat platinum dari Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) usai dua juta unit lagu terjual di Amerika Serikat. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

