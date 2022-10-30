Lirik Lagu Monroe - Taeyong NCT feat Baekhyun EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Monroe - Taeyong NCT feat Baekhyun EXO
After years of absence
Marilyn Monroe moved back to Los Angeles from New York
And answered reporters’ questions
I’m still smoking cigarettes
And I keep my poker face, hmm
Jaukaejin gonggan aneseo ay
Nae saenggangmaneun tturyeothae oh woah
Maybe I’m falling in love
Jakku yonggil naege doene
Neoye apeseo naneun
Yakaejigiman hae
Gominhaji wae neon daeche mwogillae
Wae nal jeongcheneun anmalhae hmm
Love
Yeah, give me the, give me the sign
Oughta be your cigarettes
So give me your, give me your time
Naege namneun geon sigan sigan geurigo
Neon gold daia Tiffany or white gold rose
Neoneun nae Marilyn Monroe
Nan Apollo naye Venus
Naege byeorakgachi tteoreojin jonjaewa naye chwihyang
My love is a fire, I want to be your fire
Bultaolla naege bureul butyeojuji nan burn
Bultaolla burn, burn
Bultaolla burn, burn, yeah
Neon eonjena ppeonppeon
Neon eonjena ppeon
Yeoksi mot danghaji nan
Neoye angtal apeseo
Nan neomeoga tto yeah
This is love
I love your blonde hair
I love your lovely eyes
Chilchilchi mothan geu ipsure
Oh, I’m crazy now
Wake up
Michyeosseo neon yeah eodilgado neon jonjaehae
Neoye moseubeun TV gotgose geureon mokjeogeun neomuna ppeonhae
I see you wearing Burberry
Naega jotahan brand
Niga ibeuni yeppeune
Tto eoulline mwonga joa
