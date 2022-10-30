Lirik Lagu Monroe - Taeyong NCT feat Baekhyun EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Monroe - Taeyong NCT feat Baekhyun EXO

After years of absence

Marilyn Monroe moved back to Los Angeles from New York

And answered reporters’ questions

I’m still smoking cigarettes

And I keep my poker face, hmm

Jaukaejin gonggan aneseo ay

Nae saenggangmaneun tturyeothae oh woah

Maybe I’m falling in love

Jakku yonggil naege doene

Neoye apeseo naneun

Yakaejigiman hae

Gominhaji wae neon daeche mwogillae

Wae nal jeongcheneun anmalhae hmm

Love

Yeah, give me the, give me the sign

Oughta be your cigarettes

So give me your, give me your time

Naege namneun geon sigan sigan geurigo

Neon gold daia Tiffany or white gold rose

Neoneun nae Marilyn Monroe

Nan Apollo naye Venus

Naege byeorakgachi tteoreojin jonjaewa naye chwihyang

My love is a fire, I want to be your fire

Bultaolla naege bureul butyeojuji nan burn

Bultaolla burn, burn

Bultaolla burn, burn, yeah

Neon eonjena ppeonppeon

Neon eonjena ppeon

Yeoksi mot danghaji nan

Neoye angtal apeseo

Nan neomeoga tto yeah

This is love

I love your blonde hair

I love your lovely eyes

Chilchilchi mothan geu ipsure

Oh, I’m crazy now

Wake up

Michyeosseo neon yeah eodilgado neon jonjaehae

Neoye moseubeun TV gotgose geureon mokjeogeun neomuna ppeonhae

I see you wearing Burberry

Naega jotahan brand

Niga ibeuni yeppeune

Tto eoulline mwonga joa