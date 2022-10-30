Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay With Me - Danity Kane

Raindrops fall from everywhere

I reach out for you but you're not there

So I stood waiting in the dark

With your picture in my hands

Story of a broken heart

Stay with me, don't let me go

Cause I can't be without you

Just stay with me and hold me close

Because I've built my world around you

And I don't wanna know what it's like without you

So stay with me, just stay with me

I'm trying and hoping for the day

When my touch is enough to take the pain away

Cause I've searched for so long, the answer is clear

We'll be okay if we don't let it disappear

Stay with me, don't let me go

Cause I can't be without you

Just stay with me, hold me close

Because I've built my world around you

And I don't wanna know what it's like without you

So stay with me, just stay with me

I've searched my heart over so many many times

No, you and I is like no stars to light the sky at night

Our picture hangs up to remind me of the days

You promised me we'd always be and never go away

That's why I need you to stay

Stay with me, don't let me go

Cause I can't be without you

Just stay with me and hold me close

Because I've built my world around you

And I don't wanna know what it's like without you

So stay with me, just stay with me

Don't leave

So I stay waiting in the dark

Artis: Danity Kane