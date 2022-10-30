Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Raindrops fall from everywhere
I reach out for you but you're not there
So I stood waiting in the dark
With your picture in my hands
Story of a broken heart
Stay with me, don't let me go
Cause I can't be without you
Just stay with me and hold me close
Because I've built my world around you
And I don't wanna know what it's like without you
So stay with me, just stay with me
I'm trying and hoping for the day
When my touch is enough to take the pain away
Cause I've searched for so long, the answer is clear
We'll be okay if we don't let it disappear
Stay with me, don't let me go
Cause I can't be without you
Just stay with me, hold me close
Because I've built my world around you
And I don't wanna know what it's like without you
So stay with me, just stay with me
I've searched my heart over so many many times
No, you and I is like no stars to light the sky at night
Our picture hangs up to remind me of the days
You promised me we'd always be and never go away
That's why I need you to stay
Stay with me, don't let me go
Cause I can't be without you
Just stay with me and hold me close
Because I've built my world around you
And I don't wanna know what it's like without you
So stay with me, just stay with me
Don't leave
So I stay waiting in the dark
Artis: Danity Kane
