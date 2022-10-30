Lirik Lagu Damaged - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Damaged - Danity Kane

Do-do you got a first aid kit handy

Do-do you know how to patch up a wound tell me,

Are you patient, understanding?

Cause I might need some time to clear the hole in my heart and I

I've tried every remedy and nothing seems to work for me

Baby, this situation's driving me crazy

And I really wanna be your lady

But the one before you left me so damaged (damaged) damaged (damaged)

I thought that I should let you know

That my heart is damaged (damaged) so damaged (so damaged)

And you can blame the one before

So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it

How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)

So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it

How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)

Do-do you got a first aid kit handy

Do-do you know how to patch up a wound tell me

Are you-Are you patient, understanding?

Cause I might need some time to clear the hold on my heart and I

You try to gain my trust

Talking is not enough

Actions speak louder than words

You gotta show me something

My heart is missing some pieces

I need this puzzle put together again

Damaged (damaged) damaged (damaged)

I thought that I should let you know

That my heart is damaged (damaged) so damaged (so damaged)

And you can blame the one before

So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it

How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)