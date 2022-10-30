Lirik Lagu Damaged - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do-do you got a first aid kit handy
Do-do you know how to patch up a wound tell me,
Are you patient, understanding?
Cause I might need some time to clear the hole in my heart and I
I've tried every remedy and nothing seems to work for me
Baby, this situation's driving me crazy
And I really wanna be your lady
But the one before you left me so damaged (damaged) damaged (damaged)
I thought that I should let you know
That my heart is damaged (damaged) so damaged (so damaged)
And you can blame the one before
So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it
How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)
So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it
How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)
Do-do you got a first aid kit handy
Do-do you know how to patch up a wound tell me
Are you-Are you patient, understanding?
Cause I might need some time to clear the hold on my heart and I
You try to gain my trust
Talking is not enough
Actions speak louder than words
You gotta show me something
My heart is missing some pieces
I need this puzzle put together again
Damaged (damaged) damaged (damaged)
I thought that I should let you know
That my heart is damaged (damaged) so damaged (so damaged)
And you can blame the one before
So how you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it
How you gonna fix it, fix it, fix it (Baby I gotta know, what are you gonna do)
Artikel Pilihan