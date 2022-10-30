Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
One, two, three, four
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
It started under neon lights, and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true
It's true, my bad habits lead to you
