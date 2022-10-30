Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

One, two, three, four

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

It's true, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

It started under neon lights, and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true

It's true, my bad habits lead to you