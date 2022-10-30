Lirik Lagu Universe – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

maeumgwa bandaero apeun mari nawa
neoreul himdeulge haetteon
nado naega himdeun geol
dajimgwa dareuge naajin ge eopseo
neul shilmanghage haetteon
nado huhwehaneun geol
ijeul su eopseul geot gata
barami chagaweojimyeon
ipgimeul bureoseo
sumkkyeoreul manjideon bam
haengbokan useumsoriro
pogeunhi kkeureoaneumyeo
byeolppitcheoreom binnal
naeireul kkumkkudeon bam
I'll search the universe
neol dashi chajeul ttaekkaji
nochi aneul kkeoya tikkeul gateun gieokdo
gyejeore saegyeojin
uriye chueogeun dashi
myeot beonigo dorawa neol bureul tenikka
useumgwa nunmuri sangcheowa chiyuga
jilmungwa haedapdeuri ni ane da inneun geol
naye sesangeul gajin naye jageun ujuga
somyeolhaneun sungan nado sarajigetji
I'll search the universe
neol dashi chajeul ttaekkaji
nochi aneul kkeoya tikkeul gateun gieokdo
gyejeore saegyeojin
uriye chueogeun dashi
myeot beonigo dorawa neol bureul tenikka
gieogeun eonjena nunmureul deryeowa
da sshiseonaen jarie Woo baby
neo hanaman namgyeo dweo
dan harue dan hanbeone
kkeuneonael su inneun maeumi aniran geol
apeudorok neukkijana
geu eodirago haedo neoege ganeun na
I'll search the universe
neol dashi chajeul ttaekkaji
nochi aneul kkeoya tikkeul gateun gieokdo
gyejeore saegyeojin
uriye chueogeun dashi
gieoi dorawa neol chajeul tenikka
geuge saranginikka
saranginikka
Penyanyi : EXO
Penulis Lagu : Hyuk Shin, Sara Yoon, Jeffrey Patrick Lewis, Jimmy Jermaine Evans, dan Marco Alejandro Reyes
Album : EXO
Dirilis : 2017
Nominasi : Golden Disk Award Song Division
Genre : Korea Dance/Electronic, K-Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Universe
Perilisan mini album terbaru EXO, Universe telah resmi diluncurkan pada 26 Desember 2017. Lagu dengan tajuk yang sama seperti mini albumnya Universe, didaulat sebagai single.
