Lirik Lagu No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne

The light in the window is a crack in the sky

A stairway to darkness in the blink of an eye

A levee of tears to learn she'll never be coming back

The man in the dark will bring another attack

Your mamma told you that you're not supposed to talk to strangers

Look in the mirror and tell me do you think your life's in danger here?

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

Another day passes as the night closes in

The red light goes on to say it's time to begin

I see the man around the corner waiting, can he see me?

I close my eyes and wait to hear the sound of someone screaming here

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

No more tears (tears, tears)

It's just a sign of the times

Going forward in reverse

Still, these were our first

It's just a hand in the bush

In the bush

So now that it's over can't we just say goodbye? (Bye-bye, bye-bye)

I'd like to move on and make the most of the night

Maybe a kiss before I leave you this way

Your lips are so cold I don't know what else to say