Lirik Lagu The Joker and The Queen – Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Joker and The Queen – Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift
How was I to know?
It's a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I was upside down
From the outside in
You came to the table
And you went all in
With a single word
And a gentle touch
You turned a moment
Into forever
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that could give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen
Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran
Penulis Lagu : Edward Christopher Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, dan Samuel Elliot Roman
Album : Equals (=)
Dirilis : 2021
Genre : Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu The Joker and The Queen
Lirik lagu The Joker and The Queen bermakna kisah romansa yang sejati.
