Lirik Lagu The Joker and The Queen – Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Joker and The Queen – Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift

How was I to know?

It's a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I was upside down

From the outside in

You came to the table

And you went all in

With a single word

And a gentle touch

You turned a moment

Into forever

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that could give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I folded, you saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen

Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran

Penulis Lagu : Edward Christopher Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, dan Samuel Elliot Roman

Album : Equals (=)

Dirilis : 2021

Genre : Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Joker and The Queen

Lirik lagu The Joker and The Queen bermakna kisah romansa yang sejati.