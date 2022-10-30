Lirik Lagu Rapture - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rapture - Underoath

Old familiar face, that bitter taste

She's been hanging around too long

That crooked tongue, so pale, so young

Makes me warm

Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry

Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies

Lead me to the rapture, set my body free

Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa

There's no turning back

There's no coming down

I'm forever lost

There's no coming down

Oh, I'm skin and bones, pale as a ghost

I know that I should be moving on

But in your embrace, you know I'll never change

Hopeless, I am chained down on my knees

Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry

Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies

Lead me to the rapture, set my body free

Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa

There's no turning back

There's no coming down

I'm forever lost

There's no coming down

When you call my name, I'm never far away

When you call my name, I know there's no escape

Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry

Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies

Lead me to the rapture, set my body free

Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa

There's no turning back

There's no coming down

I'm forever lost

There's no coming down