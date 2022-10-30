Lirik Lagu Rapture - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Old familiar face, that bitter taste
She's been hanging around too long
That crooked tongue, so pale, so young
Makes me warm
Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry
Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies
Lead me to the rapture, set my body free
Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa
There's no turning back
There's no coming down
I'm forever lost
There's no coming down
Oh, I'm skin and bones, pale as a ghost
I know that I should be moving on
But in your embrace, you know I'll never change
Hopeless, I am chained down on my knees
Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry
Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies
Lead me to the rapture, set my body free
Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa
There's no turning back
There's no coming down
I'm forever lost
There's no coming down
When you call my name, I'm never far away
When you call my name, I know there's no escape
Take me to the darkness, hang me out to dry
Tangled in your legs, in the webs of your lies
Lead me to the rapture, set my body free
Higher than the flames, set blaze inside of me, whoa
There's no turning back
There's no coming down
I'm forever lost
There's no coming down
