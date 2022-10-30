Lirik Lagu Hey Hey Hey - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Katy Perry.
Katy Perry. /Instagram.com/@katyperry

Hey Hey HeyKaty Perry

A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah
A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah
A hot little hurricane
'Cause I'm feminine and soft, but I'm still a boss, yeah
Red lipstick but still so raw, yeah
Marilyn Monroe in a monster truck

'Cause I can be zen, and I can be the storm, yeah
Smell like a rose, and I pierce like a thorn, yeah
Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey
You think that I'm a little ba-a-by
You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
(Br-br-break me)

Yeah, I bounce back like a pro 'cause I'm so resilient
LOL at your limits
Keep your penny thoughts, I'm making a mint

'Cause I can be zen, and I can be the storm, yeah
Smell like a rose, and I pierce like a thorn, yeah
Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey
You think that I'm a little ba-a-by
You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
No-o-o-o-oh, no way
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
(Br-br-break me)

I ain't got no strings (No strings, no strings)
I'm no one's little puppet
Got my own cha ching in my chubby little wallet
And secretly you love it
(You fucking love it)
And secretly you love it

Hey, hey, hey
You think that I'm a little ba-a-by
You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
No-o-o-o-oh

Hey, hey, hey
You think that I'm a little baby
You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
No-o-o-o-oh, no way (No)
No-o-o-o-oh, no way (No way)
No-o-o-o-oh, no way (Uh-uh)
You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me
(Br-br-break me)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Polisi Periksa Dua Perusahaan Farmasi, Buntut Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak
2

Cinta Laura Beri Pesan Penuh Inspirasi untuk Perempuan Indonesia: Gender Bukan Limitasi
3

Risiko Stroke Usia Muda Bisa Berasal dari Keturunan Keluarga, Berikut Penjelasan Pakar
4

Indonesia Siapkan Visa Spesial Orang Kaya, WNA dengan Rekening 'Gendut' Bisa Tinggal Lebih Lama di Bali
5

Pedagang Cuanki Merana, Imbas Produk Tahu yang Semakin Langka
6

Tunisia Terancam Dicoret FIFA dari Piala Dunia 2022, Terkuak Penyebabnya
7

RSUD dr Slamet Garut Siapkan Ruangan Khusus Tangani Pasien Gagal Ginjal Akut
8

Waspada, Pikun Jadi Gejala Tak Disadari sebelum Seseorang Terkena Serangan Strok
9

Son Ye Jin dan Hyun Bin Akhirnya Umumkan Gender dan Bulan Kelahiran Anak Pertama
10

Prabowo Sambangi Pentagon, Pengamat: RI Berupaya Jadi Pemain Kunci di Indo-Pasifik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Pihak Arema FC Buka Suara Soal Mundurnya Gilang Widya Pramana atau Juragan 99 dan Langkah Selanjutnya

Pihak Arema FC Buka Suara Soal Mundurnya Gilang Widya Pramana atau Juragan 99 dan Langkah Selanjutnya

30 Oktober 2022, 05:27 WIB

Media Blora

Download Latihan Soal PAS PKN Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022 2023

Download Latihan Soal PAS PKN Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022 2023

30 Oktober 2022, 05:26 WIB

Zona Priangan

Gaya Tarian yang Eksplosif dari Jungkook Menjadi Bagian yang Sering Diputar Ulang di Seluruh Media Sosial

Gaya Tarian yang Eksplosif dari Jungkook Menjadi Bagian yang Sering Diputar Ulang di Seluruh Media Sosial

30 Oktober 2022, 05:26 WIB

Cianjurpedia

SM Entertainment Umumkan Pembatalan Acara SMTOWN WONDERLAND Setelah Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon Semalam

SM Entertainment Umumkan Pembatalan Acara SMTOWN WONDERLAND Setelah Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon Semalam

30 Oktober 2022, 05:25 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: Live D'Academy 5: Top 18 Grup 4 Result dan Mega Film Asia

Jadwal Acara Indosiar, Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: Live D'Academy 5: Top 18 Grup 4 Result dan Mega Film Asia

30 Oktober 2022, 05:25 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

BREAKING NEWS 149 Tewas dan Ratusan Terluka di Pesta Halloween Itaewon Karena Lonjakan Massa

BREAKING NEWS 149 Tewas dan Ratusan Terluka di Pesta Halloween Itaewon Karena Lonjakan Massa

30 Oktober 2022, 05:25 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Taken dan Loving Pablo

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Taken dan Loving Pablo

30 Oktober 2022, 05:23 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, tvOne, Ada Film India 'Main Hoon Na'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, tvOne, Ada Film India 'Main Hoon Na'

30 Oktober 2022, 05:23 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

3 Hero Instan Kill Mobile Legends Season 26, Saber, Eudora, dan Kadita, Satu Hit Dapat Kejutkan Lawan

3 Hero Instan Kill Mobile Legends Season 26, Saber, Eudora, dan Kadita, Satu Hit Dapat Kejutkan Lawan

30 Oktober 2022, 05:22 WIB

Media Blora

Spoiler One Piece Chapter 1065, Trafalgar Law Bertemu Musuh Overpower, Bagaimana Nasibnya?

Spoiler One Piece Chapter 1065, Trafalgar Law Bertemu Musuh Overpower, Bagaimana Nasibnya?

30 Oktober 2022, 05:21 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 30 Oktober 2022: Hati-hati pada Orang Ketiga, Keuangan Baik-baik Saja

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, 30 Oktober 2022: Hati-hati pada Orang Ketiga, Keuangan Baik-baik Saja

30 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Jumlah Korban Terus Bertambah, Jalan-jalan Itaewon Diblokir Sepenuhnya Setelah Darurat Halloween yang Tragis

Jumlah Korban Terus Bertambah, Jalan-jalan Itaewon Diblokir Sepenuhnya Setelah Darurat Halloween yang Tragis

30 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Olahan Pisang dan Tepung Beras Jadi Kue Cantik dan Mewah, Ide Jualan Kekinian yang Laris Manis

Olahan Pisang dan Tepung Beras Jadi Kue Cantik dan Mewah, Ide Jualan Kekinian yang Laris Manis

30 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini, Saatnya Memikirkan Keinginan dan Hubungan Romantis

Prediksi Cinta Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius Hari Ini, Saatnya Memikirkan Keinginan dan Hubungan Romantis

30 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Aktif Epic Treasure Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Tukarkan

Ini Dia Kode Redeem Aktif Epic Treasure Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 Segera Klaim dan Tukarkan

30 Oktober 2022, 05:20 WIB

Media Blora

40 Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022 2023

40 Contoh Soal PAS PKN Kelas 8 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Tahun 2022 2023

30 Oktober 2022, 05:19 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI dan iNews Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Tonton Final French Open 2022

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI dan iNews Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Tonton Final French Open 2022

30 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Irenes Work And Holiday Dan Film Taken

Jadwal TransTV Hari Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 Ada Insert Pagi, Irenes Work And Holiday Dan Film Taken

30 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Update Kode Redeem Genshin Impact 30 Oktober 2022 Masih Aktif

Update Kode Redeem Genshin Impact 30 Oktober 2022 Masih Aktif

30 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Cermati dari Sekarang, Juknis Sertifikasi Guru Terbaru, Ada Perubahan untuk Cara Dapat Tunjangan?

Cermati dari Sekarang, Juknis Sertifikasi Guru Terbaru, Ada Perubahan untuk Cara Dapat Tunjangan?

30 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Trans TV Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Taken dan Loving Pablo Malam Ini

Jadwal Trans TV Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Taken dan Loving Pablo Malam Ini

30 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Hal-hal yang Anda Inginkan dalam Karir Akan Terwujud

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Minggu 30 Oktober 2022: Hal-hal yang Anda Inginkan dalam Karir Akan Terwujud

30 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 145 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 3, Agama Kerajaan Tarumanegara

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 7 Halaman 145 Kurikulum Merdeka Lembar Aktivitas 3, Agama Kerajaan Tarumanegara

30 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Angkut Teknologi Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Daftar

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Angkut Teknologi Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Daftar

30 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Ramalan Shio 30 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Andalkan Diri Sendiri, Shio Kerbau Beruntung Dalam Cinta

Ramalan Shio 30 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Andalkan Diri Sendiri, Shio Kerbau Beruntung Dalam Cinta

30 Oktober 2022, 05:14 WIB