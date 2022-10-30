Lirik Lagu Hey Hey Hey - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Hey Hey – Katy Perry

A big beautiful brain with a pretty face, yeah

A babydoll with a briefcase, yeah

A hot little hurricane

'Cause I'm feminine and soft, but I'm still a boss, yeah

Red lipstick but still so raw, yeah

Marilyn Monroe in a monster truck

'Cause I can be zen, and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose, and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I'm a little ba-a-by

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

(Br-br-break me)

Yeah, I bounce back like a pro 'cause I'm so resilient

LOL at your limits

Keep your penny thoughts, I'm making a mint

'Cause I can be zen, and I can be the storm, yeah

Smell like a rose, and I pierce like a thorn, yeah

Karate chopping the clichés and norms all in a dress

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I'm a little ba-a-by

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

No-o-o-o-oh, no way

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

(Br-br-break me)

I ain't got no strings (No strings, no strings)

I'm no one's little puppet

Got my own cha ching in my chubby little wallet

And secretly you love it

(You fucking love it)

And secretly you love it

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I'm a little ba-a-by

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

No-o-o-o-oh

Hey, hey, hey

You think that I'm a little baby

You think that I am fragile like a Fabergé

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (No)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (No way)

No-o-o-o-oh, no way (Uh-uh)

You think that I am cracking, but you can't break me

(Br-br-break me)