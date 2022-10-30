Lirik Lagu Ex - Kiana Lede dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Kiana Lede.
Kiana Lede. /Tangkap layar YouTube/Genius

ExKiana Lede

Hey, hm
We went from 2 AM calls to zero communication, yeah
We spent too long in heaven that
We felt the elevation
Just 'cause it's different and we're not the same
Doesn't mean things have to change
I got no trouble with my pride, got trouble cutting ties

I don't wanna be your ex
We way too good at being friends
Can we still hangout
On the low, get wild
I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your
Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed
I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you
I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex
I don't want to be your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Let's skip the awkward run-ins, or
Pretending like we're strangers
And get back to how we started, yeah
Don't pour water on fire
Just 'cause it's different and we're not the same
Doesn't mean things have to change
I got no trouble with my pride, got trouble cutting ties

I don't wanna be your ex
We way too good at being friends
Can we still hangout
On the low, get wild
I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your
Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed
I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you
I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex
I don't want to be your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Don't act like I don't care for you
'Cause you know I'd always be there for you (oh)
Don't act like I don't care for ya
'Cause you know I'd always be there for you
I don't want to be your ex
We're way too good at being friends
Can we still hangout on the low get wild
I don't want to be your, I don't want to be your

I don't wanna be your ex
We way too good at being friends (yeah)
Can we still hangout
On the low, get wild
I don't wanna be your, I don't wanna be your
Hit ya girl up with a text, when you're alone and feeling stressed
I don't gotta be in love with you, to love you (love you)
I don't wanna be your, so don't treat me like your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex
I don't want to be your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex
I don't want to be your
E-e-e-e, e-e-ex

Credit

Artis: Kiana Ledé
Album: Selfless
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Cameron Hale / Chelsea Lena / Lauren Elizabeth Baker

Fakta di Baliknya

