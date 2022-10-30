Lirik Lagu On My Teeth - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

On My Teeth - Underoath

Let's get this straight

I'm fine without you

I'm not your fucking prey

So save yourself

And no one else

What you believe

What you believe

What you believe

Your life is a lie

Get over it

Get over it

Get over it!

You got the best of me

And stabbed me in the back

I taste you on my teeth

You're like a heart attack

And I'm not okay

I'm heading down the drain

I still feel safe

Down here where I belong

So where were you

When I fell out

Went back into the dark

I'm lost again

So don't come find me

What you believe

What you believe

What you believe

Your life is a lie

Get over it

Get over it

Get over it!

You got the best of me

And stabbed me in the back

I taste you on my teeth

You're like a heart attack

And I'm not okay

I'm heading down the drain

I still feel safe

Down here where I belong

One day you might be hungry

One day you might be hungry

One day you might be hungry

One day you might be hungry

You got the best of me

And stabbed me in the back

I taste you on my teeth

You're like a heart attack

And I'm not okay

I'm heading down the drain

I still feel safe

Down here where I belong

