Lirik Lagu On My Teeth - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's get this straight
I'm fine without you
I'm not your fucking prey
So save yourself
And no one else
What you believe
What you believe
What you believe
Your life is a lie
Get over it
Get over it
Get over it!
You got the best of me
And stabbed me in the back
I taste you on my teeth
You're like a heart attack
And I'm not okay
I'm heading down the drain
I still feel safe
Down here where I belong
So where were you
When I fell out
Went back into the dark
I'm lost again
So don't come find me
What you believe
What you believe
What you believe
Your life is a lie
Get over it
Get over it
Get over it!
You got the best of me
And stabbed me in the back
I taste you on my teeth
You're like a heart attack
And I'm not okay
I'm heading down the drain
I still feel safe
Down here where I belong
One day you might be hungry
One day you might be hungry
One day you might be hungry
One day you might be hungry
You got the best of me
And stabbed me in the back
I taste you on my teeth
You're like a heart attack
And I'm not okay
I'm heading down the drain
I still feel safe
Down here where I belong
