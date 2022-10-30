Lirik Lagu You Will You Won't - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
The Zutons.
The Zutons. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/zutonsVEVO

You Will You Won't - The Zutons

You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night
While you're thinking, thinking, thinking up a storm in you
All the things you're thinking, are they false, are they true
You know the dipsydoodle rag, it tells no lie
But all the time you're thinking, well you're tricking your mind

You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night

Well the devil's standing tall on the top of the hill
Pointing down his fork and betraying your will
You gotta make decisions whether old or new
Then god comes from the heavens and he's saying to you

You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night

Well I've tried so hard
I've tried so hard
To make it right
To make it right
I'm gonna bury my thoughts
And forget all my worries
Tonight

You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night

Credit

Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

