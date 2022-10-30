Lirik Lagu You Will You Won't - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Will You Won't - The Zutons

You will you won't

You do you don't

You're saying you will

But you know you won't

You may you might

Your chest gets tight

You say you love day

But you come out at night

While you're thinking, thinking, thinking up a storm in you

All the things you're thinking, are they false, are they true

You know the dipsydoodle rag, it tells no lie

But all the time you're thinking, well you're tricking your mind

You will you won't

You do you don't

You're saying you will

But you know you won't

You may you might

Your chest gets tight

You say you love day

But you come out at night

Well the devil's standing tall on the top of the hill

Pointing down his fork and betraying your will

You gotta make decisions whether old or new

Then god comes from the heavens and he's saying to you

You will you won't

You do you don't

You're saying you will

But you know you won't

You may you might

Your chest gets tight

You say you love day

But you come out at night

Well I've tried so hard

I've tried so hard

To make it right

To make it right

I'm gonna bury my thoughts

And forget all my worries

Tonight

You will you won't

You do you don't

You're saying you will

But you know you won't

You may you might

Your chest gets tight

You say you love day

But you come out at night

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya