Lirik Lagu You Will You Won't - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Will You Won't - The Zutons
You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night
While you're thinking, thinking, thinking up a storm in you
All the things you're thinking, are they false, are they true
You know the dipsydoodle rag, it tells no lie
But all the time you're thinking, well you're tricking your mind
You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night
Well the devil's standing tall on the top of the hill
Pointing down his fork and betraying your will
You gotta make decisions whether old or new
Then god comes from the heavens and he's saying to you
You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night
Well I've tried so hard
I've tried so hard
To make it right
To make it right
I'm gonna bury my thoughts
And forget all my worries
Tonight
You will you won't
You do you don't
You're saying you will
But you know you won't
You may you might
Your chest gets tight
You say you love day
But you come out at night
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
