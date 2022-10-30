Lirik Lagu Save Your Tears - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Save Your Tears - The Weeknd
Ooh
Na-na, yeah
I saw you dancing in a crowded room
You look so happy when I'm not with you
But then you saw me, caught you by surprise
A single teardrop falling from your eye
I don't know why I run away
I'll make you cry when I run away
You could've asked me why I broke your heart
You could've told me that you fell apart
But you walked past me like I wasn't there
And just pretended like you didn't care
I don't know why I run away
I'll make you cry when I run away
Take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
Save your tears for another day
Save your tears for another day
So, I made you think that I would always stay
I said some things that I should never say
Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine
And now you won't love me for a second time
I don't know why I run away, oh, girl
Said I'll make you cry when I run away
Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
I realize that I'm much too late
And you deserve someone better
Save your tears for another day (ooh, yeah)
Save your tears for another day (yeah)
I don't know why I run awayI'll make you cry when I run away
Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (ah)
I said save your tears for another day (ah)
Save your tears for another day (ah)
Save your tears for another day (ah)
Dirilis: 2020
