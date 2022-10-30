Lirik Lagu Remember Me - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Well we used to be the best of friends
And we used to hang around
Now I always see you and your new girlfriend
On the sunny side of town
Oh your body is the same and your face ain't changed
But your mind ain't where it's at
You're too busy hugging and a-kissing now
And for you that can't be bad
But I've made a deal with the clouds
Gonna turn that sun into rain
So you forget about your love
Come and see me again
Oh remember me I'm your best friend
And we don't talk no more
So if you're in the neighbourhood
Don't forget to knock on my door
Cause I've got to keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Now I stand upon your path
And I'm shouting up to you
Won't you come and give me a minute now
There's a message here for you
Me and a couple of old school friends
We're going out to drink
You can come along but leave your girl at home
It'll give you time to think
But you called at the last minute
Said that you were staying in
Well this is not a joke old friend
I'm a-getting sick of this
Oh remember me when she leaves you
And you come and knock on my door
Well I can nurse your broken heart
Cause that's what friends are for
Cause I've got to keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in
