Lirik Lagu Remember Me - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Remember Me - The Zutons

Well we used to be the best of friends

And we used to hang around

Now I always see you and your new girlfriend

On the sunny side of town

Oh your body is the same and your face ain't changed

But your mind ain't where it's at

You're too busy hugging and a-kissing now

And for you that can't be bad

But I've made a deal with the clouds

Gonna turn that sun into rain

So you forget about your love

Come and see me again

Oh remember me I'm your best friend

And we don't talk no more

So if you're in the neighbourhood

Don't forget to knock on my door

Cause I've got to keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Now I stand upon your path

And I'm shouting up to you

Won't you come and give me a minute now

There's a message here for you

Me and a couple of old school friends

We're going out to drink

You can come along but leave your girl at home

It'll give you time to think

But you called at the last minute

Said that you were staying in

Well this is not a joke old friend

I'm a-getting sick of this

Oh remember me when she leaves you

And you come and knock on my door

Well I can nurse your broken heart

Cause that's what friends are for

Cause I've got to keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in

Gotta keep the feeling, keep the feeling in