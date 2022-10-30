Lirik Lagu Slide Out the Window - Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slide Out the Window - Inhaler

Oh, I live with the world

Like you would with an ex

I'm checking in

Where she's checking out next

She makes moves

Deep in my head

Burning a hole

Right down in my chest

Like the mornings

Just slide out the window

'Til the dawning

Just slide out the window

She waits for the end

Wearing a sundress

We were growing up

Now we're growing apart

Like the mornings

Just slide out the window

'Til the dawning

Just slide out the window

You gotta slide

You gotta slide

Oh, you gotta slide

You've gotta slide

When seasons change

And it gets dark

We'll own sunrise

Hold your breath

And cross your heart

I'll take you there

Like the mornings

Just slide out the window

'Til the dawning

Just slide out the window

You gotta slide

You gotta slide

You gotta slide

Slide

You gotta slide

You gotta slide

Slide

Slide