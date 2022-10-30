Lirik Lagu Slide Out the Window - Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slide Out the Window - Inhaler
Oh, I live with the world
Like you would with an ex
I'm checking in
Where she's checking out next
She makes moves
Deep in my head
Burning a hole
Right down in my chest
Like the mornings
Just slide out the window
'Til the dawning
Just slide out the window
She waits for the end
Wearing a sundress
We were growing up
Now we're growing apart
Like the mornings
Just slide out the window
'Til the dawning
Just slide out the window
You gotta slide
You gotta slide
Oh, you gotta slide
You've gotta slide
When seasons change
And it gets dark
We'll own sunrise
Hold your breath
And cross your heart
I'll take you there
Like the mornings
Just slide out the window
'Til the dawning
Just slide out the window
You gotta slide
You gotta slide
You gotta slide
Slide
You gotta slide
You gotta slide
Slide
Slide
