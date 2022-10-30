Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cabs pake motor brem-brem
Ada yang nyalip tetap kalem
Naik motor panas hati tetap adem
Sambil kamu peluk adem ayem
Pake helm setir reding
Rem harus pac rem itu penting
Bawa motor tetap anteng
Gak usah ngebut biar ganteng
Cabs pake motor gak maksain keadaan
Bisa jalan kipes bush langsung sampai tempat tujuan
Tapi gue bingung sama anak jaman sekarang
Jatuh cinta sama orang cuma karena kendaraan
Janjian macet bikin keki
Harus tetap sabar jangan emosi
Jangan ngebut hati-hati
Cabs pake motor irit waktu sudah pasti
Haha macet banget kalau naik mobil tua dijalan
Gue sih kalau orang tanya bro lo cabs pake apaan
Gue cabs pake motor
Cabs cabs pake motor
Cabs pake motor
Cabs cabs pake motor
Cabs pake motor
Cabs cabs pake motor
Cabs pake motor
Naik vespa juga asik
Barang langka barang antik
Lebih stylelist lebih unik
Di jalanan bikin mata melirik
Naik motor hati-hati
Jangan ngebut kalo gak perlu
Nanti masuk berita pagi
Kasihan sama orangtua lo
Jalan ke puncak juga seru
Jalan sambil konvoi pake motor baru
Bukan geng motor yang suka rusuh
Mending club motor yang suka membantu
Mandengin motor modifikasi
Jangan lupa yang penting keci
Yang gua bonceng cantik bukan hoki
Nasib orang ganteng emang kaya gini
Haha macet banget kalau naik mobil tua dijalan
Gue sih kalau orang tanya bro lo cabs pake apaan
Gue cabs pake motor
Artis: Young Lex, Dr. Richard Lee, Denise Chariesta, Uya Kuya
Album: YOGS
