Lirik Lagu Bite - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bite - Troye Sivan

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Sing me like a choir

I can be the subject of your dreams

Your sickening desire

Don't you wanna see a man up close

A phoenix in the fire

So kiss me on the mouth and set me free

But please, don't bite

You can coax the cold right out of me

Drape me in your warmth

The rapture in the dark puts me at ease

The blind eye of the storm

Let's go for a walk down Easy Street

Where you can be reborn

And kiss me on the mouth and set me free

But please, don't bite

Aah, I'm pulling on your heart to push my luck

Aah, 'cause who's got any time for growing up

Kiss me on the mouth

Kiss me on the mouth

Kiss me, kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free

Sing me like a choir

I can be the subject of your dreams

Your sickening desire

Don't you wanna see a man up close

A phoenix in the fire

So kiss me on the mouth and set me free

But please, don't bite

Credit

Title: Bite

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)

Genre: Pop