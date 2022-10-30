Lirik Lagu Bite - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Sing me like a choir
I can be the subject of your dreams
Your sickening desire
Don't you wanna see a man up close
A phoenix in the fire
So kiss me on the mouth and set me free
But please, don't bite
You can coax the cold right out of me
Drape me in your warmth
The rapture in the dark puts me at ease
The blind eye of the storm
Let's go for a walk down Easy Street
Where you can be reborn
And kiss me on the mouth and set me free
But please, don't bite
Aah, I'm pulling on your heart to push my luck
Aah, 'cause who's got any time for growing up
Kiss me on the mouth
Kiss me on the mouth
Kiss me, kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Kiss me on the mouth and set me free
Sing me like a choir
I can be the subject of your dreams
Your sickening desire
Don't you wanna see a man up close
A phoenix in the fire
So kiss me on the mouth and set me free
But please, don't bite
Credit
Title: Bite
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)
Genre: Pop
