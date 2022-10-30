Lirik Lagu FOOLS - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

I am tired of this place, I hope people change
I need time to replace what I gave away
And my hopes, they are high, I must keep them small
Though I try to resist I still want it all
I see swimming pools and living rooms and aeroplanes
I see a little house on the hill and children's names
I see quiet nights poured over ice and Tanqueray
But everything is shattering and it's my mistake
Only fools fall for you, only fools
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
Only fools fall for you, only fools
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
Oh, our lives don't collide, I'm aware of this
The differences and impulses and your obsession with
The little things you like stick, and I like aerosol
Don't give a fuck, not giving up, I still want it all
Only fools fall for you, only fools
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
Only fools fall for you, only fools
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
I see swimming pools and living rooms and aeroplanes
I see a little house on the hill and children's names
I see quiet nights part over ice and Tanqueray
But everything is shattering and it's my mistake
Only fools fall for you, only fools fall
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
Only fools fall for you, only fools fall
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
Only fools fall for you (only fools)
Only fools do what I do (only fools)
Only fools fall for you (only fools)
Only fools do what I do, only fools fall
