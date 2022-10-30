Lirik Lagu All the Ways - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the Ways - Meghan Trainor

I need more details

More texts, calls, and emails

Be more specific

Yes, I'm here to listen

I know I'm needy

But tell me you need me

No don't be afraid, babe

C'mon, explain

If you love me, love me, love me like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways, all the ways, all the ways

All the ways tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways, all the ways (you love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways and he said

Take me out dancing don't forget romance

And it's been awhile since

I've been your princess

Tell me your heart's blue when

When I'm not with you

Don't be afraid, babe

C'mon, explain

If you love me, love me, love me like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways

Oh, he said

All the ways, all the ways, all the ways

Tell me all the ways And he said

All the ways, all the ways (you love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

The way you

You love me

The way you

You love me

And he said

"Girl, you take care of me

You are my therapy

The better half of me"

Say it again, say it again, oh

"Girl, you take care of me

You are my therapy

The better half of me"

Say it again, say it again

If you love me, love me, love me like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways