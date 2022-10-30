Lirik Lagu All the Ways - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

I need more details
More texts, calls, and emails
Be more specific
Yes, I'm here to listen
I know I'm needy
But tell me you need me
No don't be afraid, babe
C'mon, explain
If you love me, love me, love me like you say
Darling, tell me all the ways
Tell me all the ways
And he said
All the ways, all the ways, all the ways
All the ways tell me all the ways
And he said
All the ways, all the ways (you love me)
All the ways
Tell me all the ways and he said
Take me out dancing don't forget romance
And it's been awhile since
I've been your princess
Tell me your heart's blue when
When I'm not with you
Don't be afraid, babe
C'mon, explain
If you love me, love me, love me like you say
Darling, tell me all the ways
Tell me all the ways
Oh, he said
All the ways, all the ways, all the ways
Tell me all the ways And he said
All the ways, all the ways (you love me)
All the ways
Tell me all the ways
The way you
You love me
The way you
You love me
And he said
"Girl, you take care of me
You are my therapy
The better half of me"
Say it again, say it again, oh
"Girl, you take care of me
You are my therapy
The better half of me"
Say it again, say it again
If you love me, love me, love me like you say
Darling, tell me all the ways
Tell me all the ways
