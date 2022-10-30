Lirik Lagu Make You Dance - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make You Dance - Meghan Trainor
All night
I stay up all night on my phone
Watchin' dumb shit
'Til three o'clock in the morning
And lately, I've been lazy
I've been drownin' in my head
With these thoughts makin' me crazy
I'd rather dance instead
I can't be the only one
So if you get lonely, just
Dance
I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance
Don't act like you ain't makin' any plans
Imagine, baby, it's your only chance, yeah
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
(I dropped this shit to make you, make you)
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
Dressed up
I got all dressed up for no one
Got my rosé
I've been drinkin' since one
'Cause lately, I've been lazy
I've been drownin' in my head
With these thoughts makin' me crazy
I'd rather dance instead
But I can't be the only one
So if you get lonely, just
Dance
I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance
Don't act like you ain't makin' any plans
Imagine, baby, it's your only chance, yeah
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
(I dropped this shit to make you, make you)
I dropped this shit to make you, make you
To make you dance
To make you dance
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah
I can't be the only one
So if you feel lonely, just
