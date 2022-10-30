Lirik Lagu Make You Dance - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make You Dance - Meghan Trainor

All night

I stay up all night on my phone

Watchin' dumb shit

'Til three o'clock in the morning

And lately, I've been lazy

I've been drownin' in my head

With these thoughts makin' me crazy

I'd rather dance instead

I can't be the only one

So if you get lonely, just

Dance

I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance

Don't act like you ain't makin' any plans

Imagine, baby, it's your only chance, yeah

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

(I dropped this shit to make you, make you)

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

Dressed up

I got all dressed up for no one

Got my rosé

I've been drinkin' since one

'Cause lately, I've been lazy

I've been drownin' in my head

With these thoughts makin' me crazy

I'd rather dance instead

But I can't be the only one

So if you get lonely, just

Dance

I dropped this shit to make you, make you dance

Don't act like you ain't makin' any plans

Imagine, baby, it's your only chance, yeah

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

(I dropped this shit to make you, make you)

I dropped this shit to make you, make you

To make you dance

To make you dance

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah

I can't be the only one

So if you feel lonely, just