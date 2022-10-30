Lirik Lagu The Quiet - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Quiet - Troye Sivan

Growing distance from your explanations

We're getting deeper in this mess

Take careful contemplation

I'd rather be spitting blood

Than have this silence fuck me up

This separation, time and space between us

For some revelation

You didn't even care to discuss

I'd rather be black and blue

Than accept that you withdrew

Aah, just tell me

Say anything

Anything hurts less than the quiet

Just tell me

Say anything

Anything hurts less than the quiet

Used to give each other the world, every bit

Used to be the one you'd come to

When it'd all go to shit

Now I'm left here in the dust

With the taste of broken trust

And I don't wanna walk away

But you left me no choice

Only talking to myself here

Now you muffled your voice

I'd rather have broken bones

And feel myself turn to stone

Aah, just tell me

Say anything

Anything hurts less than the quiet

Just tell me

Say anything

Anything hurts less than the quiet

I don't mind that I know that you're wrong

I don't mind that you think you're right

All I want is a fight to fight

Anything but quiet

Just tell me

Say anything

Anything hurts less than the quiet

