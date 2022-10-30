Lirik Lagu The Quiet - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Growing distance from your explanations
We're getting deeper in this mess
Take careful contemplation
I'd rather be spitting blood
Than have this silence fuck me up
This separation, time and space between us
For some revelation
You didn't even care to discuss
I'd rather be black and blue
Than accept that you withdrew
Aah, just tell me
Say anything
Anything hurts less than the quiet
Just tell me
Say anything
Anything hurts less than the quiet
Used to give each other the world, every bit
Used to be the one you'd come to
When it'd all go to shit
Now I'm left here in the dust
With the taste of broken trust
And I don't wanna walk away
But you left me no choice
Only talking to myself here
Now you muffled your voice
I'd rather have broken bones
And feel myself turn to stone
Aah, just tell me
Say anything
Anything hurts less than the quiet
Just tell me
Say anything
Anything hurts less than the quiet
I don't mind that I know that you're wrong
I don't mind that you think you're right
All I want is a fight to fight
Anything but quiet
Just tell me
Say anything
Anything hurts less than the quiet
