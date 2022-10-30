Lirik Lagu Talk Me Down - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talk Me Down - Troye Sivan

I wanna sleep next to you

But that's all I wanna do right now

And I wanna come home to you

But home is just a room full of my safest sounds

You know that I can't trust myself with my 3:00 a.m. shadow

I'd rather fuel a fantasy then deal with this alone

I wanna sleep next to you

But that's all I wanna do right now

So come over now

And talk me down

I wanna hold hands with you

But that's all I wanna do right now

And I wanna get close to you

'Cause your hands and lips still know their way around, ooh

And I know I like to draw that line when it starts to get too real

But the less time that I spend with you, the less you need to heal

I wanna sleep next to you

But that's all I wanna do right now

So come over now and talk me down

And talk me down

So if you don't mind, I'll walk that line

Stuck on the bridge between us

Gray areas and expectations

But I'm not the one if we're honest, yeah

But I wanna sleep next to you

And I wanna come home to you

I wanna hold hands with you

I wanna be close to you

But I wanna sleep next to you

And that's all I wanna do right now

And I wanna come home to you

But home is just a room full of my safest sounds

So come over now

And talk me down

And talk me down