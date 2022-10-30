Lirik Lagu Walking the Wire – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Walking the Wire - Imagine Dragons

Do you feel the same when I'm away from you? (Ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

Do you know the line that I'd walk for you? (Ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

We could turn around and we could give it up

But we'll take what comes, take what comes

Oh, the storm is raging against us now (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

If you're afraid of falling, then don't look down (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

But we took the step, oh, we took the leap

And we'll take what comes, take what comes

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

We're walking the wire, love

We're walking the wire, love

We couldn't be higher, up

We're walking the wire, wire, wire

There's nights we had to just walk away (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

And there's tears we'll cry, but those tears will fade (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)

It's a price you pay when it comes to love

And we'll take what comes, take what comes

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

We're walking the wire, love

We're walking the wire, love

We couldn't be higher, up

We're walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

Look out down below

Look out down below

Walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below