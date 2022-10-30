Lirik Lagu Walking the Wire – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Walking the Wire - Imagine Dragons
Do you feel the same when I'm away from you? (Ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
Do you know the line that I'd walk for you? (Ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
We could turn around and we could give it up
But we'll take what comes, take what comes
Oh, the storm is raging against us now (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
If you're afraid of falling, then don't look down (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
But we took the step, oh, we took the leap
And we'll take what comes, take what comes
Feel the wind in your hair
Feel the rush way up here
We're walking the wire, love
We're walking the wire, love
We couldn't be higher, up
We're walking the wire, wire, wire
There's nights we had to just walk away (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
And there's tears we'll cry, but those tears will fade (ooh-oh, ooh-oh)
It's a price you pay when it comes to love
And we'll take what comes, take what comes
Feel the wind in your hair
Feel the rush way up here
We're walking the wire, love
We're walking the wire, love
We couldn't be higher, up
We're walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below
Look out down below
Look out down below
Walking the wire, wire, wire
So look out down below
