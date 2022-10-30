Lirik lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley

Rastaman, live up!

Bongoman, don't give up!

Congoman, live up, yeah!

Binghi-man don't give up!

Keep your culture:

Don't be afraid of the vulture!

Grow your dreadlock:

Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!

Rastaman, live up!

Binghi-man, don't give up!

Congoman, live up, yeah!

Bongoman, don't give up!

David slew Goliath with a sling and a stone;

Samson slew the Philistines with a donkey jawbone:

Iyaman, live up!

Rastaman, don't give up!

Binghi-man, live up!

Congoman, don't give up!

Trodding through creation in a irie meditation;

Seen many visions in-a this yah Armagiddyon:

Rastaman, live up!

Congoman, don't give up!

Rastaman, live up, yeah!

Natty Dread, no give up!

Saw it in the beginning, so shall it be in this iwa;

And they fallen in confusion, well-a just a step from Babel Tower

Rastaman live up!

Congoman, no give up!

Rastaman live up, yeah!

Congoman, no give up!

Grow your dreadlocks;

Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!

A-tell you, one man a-walkin';

And a billion man a-sparkin'.

Rastaman, live up!

Binghi-man, don't give up!

Don't give up, don't give up, don't give up!

Credit

Artis: Bob Marley & The Wailers

Album: Confrontation

Dirilis: 1983

Genre: Reggae

Songwriters: Bob Marley dan Lee Perry