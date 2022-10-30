Lirik lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley
Rastaman, live up!
Bongoman, don't give up!
Congoman, live up, yeah!
Binghi-man don't give up!
Keep your culture:
Don't be afraid of the vulture!
Grow your dreadlock:
Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!
Rastaman, live up!
Binghi-man, don't give up!
Congoman, live up, yeah!
Bongoman, don't give up!
David slew Goliath with a sling and a stone;
Samson slew the Philistines with a donkey jawbone:
Iyaman, live up!
Rastaman, don't give up!
Binghi-man, live up!
Congoman, don't give up!
Trodding through creation in a irie meditation;
Seen many visions in-a this yah Armagiddyon:
Rastaman, live up!
Congoman, don't give up!
Rastaman, live up, yeah!
Natty Dread, no give up!
Saw it in the beginning, so shall it be in this iwa;
And they fallen in confusion, well-a just a step from Babel Tower
Rastaman live up!
Congoman, no give up!
Rastaman live up, yeah!
Congoman, no give up!
Grow your dreadlocks;
Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!
A-tell you, one man a-walkin';
And a billion man a-sparkin'.
Rastaman, live up!
Binghi-man, don't give up!
Don't give up, don't give up, don't give up!
Credit
Artis: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Album: Confrontation
Dirilis: 1983
Genre: Reggae
Songwriters: Bob Marley dan Lee Perry
