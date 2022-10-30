Lirik lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Bob Marley, simak lirik lagu Rastaman Live Up berikut.
Bob Marley, simak lirik lagu Rastaman Live Up berikut. /Tangkap layar YouTube Bob Marley

Lirik Lagu Rastaman Live Up - Bob Marley

Rastaman, live up!
Bongoman, don't give up!
Congoman, live up, yeah!
Binghi-man don't give up!
Keep your culture:
Don't be afraid of the vulture!
Grow your dreadlock:
Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!

Rastaman, live up!
Binghi-man, don't give up!
Congoman, live up, yeah!
Bongoman, don't give up!

David slew Goliath with a sling and a stone;
Samson slew the Philistines with a donkey jawbone:
Iyaman, live up!
Rastaman, don't give up!
Binghi-man, live up!
Congoman, don't give up!

Trodding through creation in a irie meditation;
Seen many visions in-a this yah Armagiddyon:
Rastaman, live up!
Congoman, don't give up!
Rastaman, live up, yeah!
Natty Dread, no give up!

Saw it in the beginning, so shall it be in this iwa;
And they fallen in confusion, well-a just a step from Babel Tower
Rastaman live up!
Congoman, no give up!
Rastaman live up, yeah!
Congoman, no give up!
Grow your dreadlocks;
Don't be afraid of the wolf-pack!
A-tell you, one man a-walkin';
And a billion man a-sparkin'.

Rastaman, live up!
Binghi-man, don't give up!
Don't give up, don't give up, don't give up!

Credit

Artis: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Album: Confrontation
Dirilis: 1983
Genre: Reggae
Songwriters: Bob Marley dan Lee Perry

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - Danity Kane dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cabs Pake Motor - Young Lex dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour di Jakarta, Lengkap dengan Jadwal Pemesanan

29 Oktober 2022, 11:20 WIB
Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

Jadwal Presale Tiket Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Catat Trik Agar Dapat Membeli Lebih Awal!

29 Oktober 2022, 10:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Terdepak dari Liga Champions, Barcelona Terancam Kehilangan 6 Pemainnya
2

Kisah Tragis TKW Indonesia: Bermasalah di Negeri Orang, Pulang Cacat ke Rumah Sendiri
3

Riuhnya Doa untuk Ganjar, Menggema Seantero Jawa, Kalimantan hingga Sumatera
4

Ganjar Luncurkan Kredit Gerakan Pemuda dan Bima Mobile Bank Jateng untuk Mudahkan Masyarakat
5

Terjerat Kasus Korupsi hingga Digulingkan, Ambisi Benjamin Netanyahu Jadi Pemimpin Israel Belum Padam
6

Bukan yang Asli, Arif Rachman Hanya Hapus Salinan Rekaman CCTV Pembunuhan Brigadir J
7

Dari Slank hingga Abah Lala, Ganjar Banjir Pranowo Ucapan Ulang Tahun ke 54
8

Gus Miftah: Ada Mas Ganjar Untuk Indonesia
9

Jadwal Liga Inggris Pekan ini: Leicester vs Manchester City Jadi Laga Pembuka, Liverpool Jamu Leeds United
10

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cerdik Indonesia

Nonton SIARAN LANGSUNG Valencia vs Barcelona via TV Online Gratis Akses Liga Spanyol 22/23

Nonton SIARAN LANGSUNG Valencia vs Barcelona via TV Online Gratis Akses Liga Spanyol 22/23

30 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Bintang Samudera, Pengabdi Setan

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022 : Merah Putih Peristiwa, Bintang Samudera, Pengabdi Setan

30 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 30 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Hujan Sedang

30 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 30 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 30 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

30 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Valencia vs Barcelona, Pekan ke 12 La Liga Spanyol

Link Live Streaming Valencia vs Barcelona, Pekan ke 12 La Liga Spanyol

30 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Manado Hits

Bawaslu Minahasa Difitnah oleh Peserta Panwaslu Kecamatan Inisial DW yang Tidak Lolos, Berikut Faktanya

Bawaslu Minahasa Difitnah oleh Peserta Panwaslu Kecamatan Inisial DW yang Tidak Lolos, Berikut Faktanya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

120 Orang dinyatakan Tewas dan 100 dalam Penanganan Medis Pasca Perayaan Halloween di Itaewon Korsel

120 Orang dinyatakan Tewas dan 100 dalam Penanganan Medis Pasca Perayaan Halloween di Itaewon Korsel

30 Oktober 2022, 01:52 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Valencia vs Barcelona, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Valencia vs Barcelona, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Wonogiri Update

Korban Tewas Perayaan Helloween di Itaewon Hingga Kini Mencapai 120 Orang

Korban Tewas Perayaan Helloween di Itaewon Hingga Kini Mencapai 120 Orang

30 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Tunggu Intruksi Muscab, MPC PP Tegal Sementara Dikendalikan Pengurus Caretaker dari MPW Jateng

Tunggu Intruksi Muscab, MPC PP Tegal Sementara Dikendalikan Pengurus Caretaker dari MPW Jateng

30 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Leeds United Liga Inggris Pukul 01.45 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Leeds United Liga Inggris Pukul 01.45 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE Streaming Valencia vs Barcelona via TV beIN, Sekarang Nonton Liga Spanyol 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE Streaming Valencia vs Barcelona via TV beIN, Sekarang Nonton Liga Spanyol 22/23 Gratis

30 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds, Pekan ke 14 Premier League

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Leeds, Pekan ke 14 Premier League

30 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Link SIARAN LANGSUNG Liverpool vs Leeds United live SCTV? Gratis Nonton Liga Inggris 22/23 Sekarang

Link SIARAN LANGSUNG Liverpool vs Leeds United live SCTV? Gratis Nonton Liga Inggris 22/23 Sekarang

30 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Misteri Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Liriknya

Chord Lagu Misteri Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Liriknya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Pekan ke 12 Serie A

Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Pekan ke 12 Serie A

30 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Portal Kudus

Tahukah Kamu Apa Arti Happy Halloween 2022? Ternyata ini Makna dan Asal-usulnya

Tahukah Kamu Apa Arti Happy Halloween 2022? Ternyata ini Makna dan Asal-usulnya

30 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB

Kabar Banten

45 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, yang Bermakna Cantik, Lembut hingga Mulia

45 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, yang Bermakna Cantik, Lembut hingga Mulia

30 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Sampdoria: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Sampdoria: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Valencia Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Valencia Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

30 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Cara Unik Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono Gelar Foto Prewedding di Stadion Manahan Solo, Kaesang: Sakjose

Cara Unik Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono Gelar Foto Prewedding di Stadion Manahan Solo, Kaesang: Sakjose

30 Oktober 2022, 01:07 WIB

Wonogiri Update

Serangan Jantung Massal Terjadi di Itaewon Saat Pesta Helloween, Penyebab Masih Misterius

Serangan Jantung Massal Terjadi di Itaewon Saat Pesta Helloween, Penyebab Masih Misterius

30 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Suara Ternate

Tragedi Perayaan Halloween di Itaewon, Setidaknya 59 Orang Tewas

Tragedi Perayaan Halloween di Itaewon, Setidaknya 59 Orang Tewas

30 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB