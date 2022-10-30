Lirik Lagu 2 Soon - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drank too much, got the sickness
Pray to God and his son for forgiveness
Same crew but another mistress
Every day, every night getting wasted
But I miss you, what did I do?
F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you
If I pull through, is it too soon?
Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you
Yo Marvin, stop callin'
Sad Iverson is ballin'
In the corner of a room by himself
You are nothin' but an empty shell
Every night, he going down to hell
Fake love in a shit hotel
Can't believe how far he fell
You weak on the floor so you call her cell
"How you been?", "How you doing?"
You been good, I been drinking
Way too much, you think that I'd be over you, over you, over you
(Eight calls, all you)
But I think about it every day, yeah
Yeah, I never missed her anyways
Yeah, I never missed her anyways
Drank too much, got the sickness
Pray to God and his son for forgiveness
Same crew but another mistress
Every day, every night getting wasted
But I miss you, what did I do?
F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you
If I pull through, is it too soon?
Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you
Call me up
Stay over and we'll call it love
Don't matter if it f***s me up
The alcohol is not enough
F*** pride and the other guy
I cried, I don't 'member why
Tonight, I'ma try to hide
No slide, get frostbite
Eight calls, all you, eight ball, all you
Yeah, I never missed her anyways
Yeah, I never missed her anyways
Drank too much, got the sickness
Pray to God and his son for forgiveness
Same crew but another mistress
Every day, every night getting wasted
But I miss you, what did I do?
F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you
If I pull through, is it too soon?
Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you
Drank too much, got the sickness
Pray to God and his son for forgiveness
Same crew but another mistress
Every day, every night getting wasted
But I miss you, what did I do?
F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you
If I pull through, is it too soon?
Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you
