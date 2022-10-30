Lirik Lagu 2 Soon - Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 2 Soon - Keshi

Drank too much, got the sickness

Pray to God and his son for forgiveness

Same crew but another mistress

Every day, every night getting wasted

But I miss you, what did I do?

F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you

If I pull through, is it too soon?

Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you

Yo Marvin, stop callin'

Sad Iverson is ballin'

In the corner of a room by himself

You are nothin' but an empty shell

Every night, he going down to hell

Fake love in a shit hotel

Can't believe how far he fell

You weak on the floor so you call her cell

"How you been?", "How you doing?"

You been good, I been drinking

Way too much, you think that I'd be over you, over you, over you

(Eight calls, all you)

But I think about it every day, yeah

Yeah, I never missed her anyways

Yeah, I never missed her anyways

Drank too much, got the sickness

Pray to God and his son for forgiveness

Same crew but another mistress

Every day, every night getting wasted

But I miss you, what did I do?

F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you

If I pull through, is it too soon?

Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you

Call me up

Stay over and we'll call it love

Don't matter if it f***s me up

The alcohol is not enough

F*** pride and the other guy

I cried, I don't 'member why

Tonight, I'ma try to hide

No slide, get frostbite

Eight calls, all you, eight ball, all you

Yeah, I never missed her anyways

Yeah, I never missed her anyways

Drank too much, got the sickness

Pray to God and his son for forgiveness

Same crew but another mistress

Every day, every night getting wasted

But I miss you, what did I do?

F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you

If I pull through, is it too soon?

Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you

Drank too much, got the sickness

Pray to God and his son for forgiveness

Same crew but another mistress

Every day, every night getting wasted

But I miss you, what did I do?

F*** it up, laugh it off and I lost you

If I pull through, is it too soon?

Turn it up, close my eyes, then I'm with you