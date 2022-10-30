Lirik Lagu Totally – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh, I am totally blind
You are totally deaf
When I ask for a smoke
You only got one left
We talk until the sun comes up
But still can't relate
You play the same song
Over again
Don't turn it up
I don't wanna hear it
I said
Why does it hurt me so much?
Oh, tell me
Why does it hurt me so much?
I could be totally mad
You could be going insane
I think you live in a dream
You say I'm empty and vain
And when the sun comes up
I know what you're gonna say
That after all this time
I'm not yours, you're not mine
I'm still sitting here
And I don't wanna leave
Oh, tell me
Why does it hurt me so much?
Oh, tell me
Why does it hurt me so much?
If I could, I would take full control of it all
You know you don't even mean that much
Oh, why
Can't I just let go?
Oh, tell me why
Maybe I'll never know
So tell me
Why does it hurt me so much?
Oh, tell me
Why does it hurt me so much? Yeah
Credit
Artis: Inhaler
Penulis Lagu: Antony Genn, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson, Robert Keating, dan Ryan Macmahon
Album: It Won’t Be Like This
Rilis: 2021
Genre: Alternatif
Artikel Pilihan