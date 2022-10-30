Lirik Lagu Totally – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Totally Inhaler

Oh, I am totally blind

You are totally deaf

When I ask for a smoke

You only got one left

We talk until the sun comes up

But still can't relate

You play the same song

Over again

Don't turn it up

I don't wanna hear it

I said

Why does it hurt me so much?

Oh, tell me

Why does it hurt me so much?

I could be totally mad

You could be going insane

I think you live in a dream

You say I'm empty and vain

And when the sun comes up

I know what you're gonna say

That after all this time

I'm not yours, you're not mine

I'm still sitting here

And I don't wanna leave

Oh, tell me

Why does it hurt me so much?

Oh, tell me

Why does it hurt me so much?

If I could, I would take full control of it all

You know you don't even mean that much

Oh, why

Can't I just let go?

Oh, tell me why

Maybe I'll never know

So tell me

Why does it hurt me so much?

Oh, tell me

Why does it hurt me so much? Yeah

Credit

Artis: Inhaler

Penulis Lagu: Antony Genn, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson, Robert Keating, dan Ryan Macmahon

Album: It Won’t Be Like This

Rilis: 2021

Genre: Alternatif