Lirik Lagu A Night on the Floor – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Night on the Floor - Inhaler

Oh, this for you all lovers and your kids

You might not like it and might call me a bitch

This for all you sinners, saved by saints

God bless the madness of the fifty states

This, all you dreamers who dream in bed

Where are you going when you lay your head?

All you mothers can't believe your eyes

Pull up the covers and make it

A night on the floor

With you all night

Spend a night on the floor

On the other side

Oh, this for all you people who want what's mine

I'm on my knees, just tell me where I sign

And all you teachers under your desks

I can't believe they haven't cleaned up that mess

Oh no

Oh

Oh

Oh

Oh, oh

Let's spend a night on the floor

With you all night

Let's spend a night on the floor

With the other side

Yeah, I'm just trying to let go

And not pick up the phone

But it keeps letting me know

I'm not here on my own, my own, my own

My own, my own

Credit