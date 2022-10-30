Lirik Lagu A Night on the Floor – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Night on the Floor - Inhaler
Oh, this for you all lovers and your kids
You might not like it and might call me a bitch
This for all you sinners, saved by saints
God bless the madness of the fifty states
This, all you dreamers who dream in bed
Where are you going when you lay your head?
All you mothers can't believe your eyes
Pull up the covers and make it
A night on the floor
With you all night
Spend a night on the floor
On the other side
Oh, this for all you people who want what's mine
I'm on my knees, just tell me where I sign
And all you teachers under your desks
I can't believe they haven't cleaned up that mess
Oh no
Oh
Oh
Oh
Oh, oh
Let's spend a night on the floor
With you all night
Let's spend a night on the floor
With the other side
Yeah, I'm just trying to let go
And not pick up the phone
But it keeps letting me know
I'm not here on my own, my own, my own
My own, my own
