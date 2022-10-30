Lirik Lagu Rockin Chair - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rockin Chair - Oasis

I'm older than I wish to be

This town holds no more for me

All my life I try to find another way

I don't care for your attitude

You bring me down I think you're rude

All my life I try to make a better day

It's hard enough being alone

Sitting here by the phone

Waiting for my memories

To come and play

It's hard enough sitting there

Rocking in your rocking chair

It's all too much for me to take

When you're not there

It's hard enough being alone

Sitting here by the phone

Waiting for my memories

To come and play

It's hard enough sitting there

Rocking in your rocking chair

It's all too much for me to take

When you're not there

I'm older than I wish to be

This town holds no more for me

All my life I try to find another way

I don't care for your attitude

You bring me down I think you're rude

All my life I try to make a better day

It's hard enough being alone

Sitting here by the phone

Waiting for my memories

To come and play

It's hard enough sitting there

Rocking in your rocking chair

It's all too much for me to take

When you're not there