Lirik Lagu Rockin Chair - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rockin Chair - Oasis
I'm older than I wish to be
This town holds no more for me
All my life I try to find another way
I don't care for your attitude
You bring me down I think you're rude
All my life I try to make a better day
It's hard enough being alone
Sitting here by the phone
Waiting for my memories
To come and play
It's hard enough sitting there
Rocking in your rocking chair
It's all too much for me to take
When you're not there
It's hard enough being alone
Sitting here by the phone
Waiting for my memories
To come and play
It's hard enough sitting there
Rocking in your rocking chair
It's all too much for me to take
When you're not there
I'm older than I wish to be
This town holds no more for me
All my life I try to find another way
I don't care for your attitude
You bring me down I think you're rude
All my life I try to make a better day
It's hard enough being alone
Sitting here by the phone
Waiting for my memories
To come and play
It's hard enough sitting there
Rocking in your rocking chair
It's all too much for me to take
When you're not there
Artikel Pilihan